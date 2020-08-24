3 tips to boost self-confidence at home

When today's social interactions are made out of virtual meetings and social media greetings, it may be difficult to express yourself the way you want to. Add in the fact that building self-confidence, even when at home, may just be the least of everyone's worries today. However, unleashing all-out confidence or building trust in oneself is important because this can help generate a positive outlook in life.

Try these three simple life hacks and boost your confidence with a smile:

1. Read more

If you have some time to spare, why not gather a few reading materials such as books that suit your interests and expand your knowledge and imagination. Take it a step further and try one of the many online classes and free lectures available. The more you know, the more confidence you can muster when you catch up with a friend, family member, or even a stranger.

2. Eat healthier

You do not need to have a picture-perfect body to be confident in your appearance—most of the time, you just need to choose the right food with the right balance of calories so you can feel good. Try a healthier eating habit and cut out the unwholesome food and drinks in your pantry.

3. Strive for all around oral care

Having a mouth that is fresh, deep cleaned, and is bacteria, plaque, and cavity-free will also encourage a confident smile. With an all around oral care routine, you can now reach for your goals even in the comfort of your own home.

"Having fresh and healthy teeth makes expressing one's self a lot easier since it gives you that confidence boost to greet anyone with a beautiful smile," said Dr. Miguel P. Librojo, Aesthetic and Implant Dentist from the Librojo Dental.

To unleash the full potential of your smile, use Closeup All Around Fresh that is equipped with cool ingredients that deliver 5-in-1 benefits: invisible cleaning particles, antibacterial zinc ingredient, fluoride content, and pepperita-menthol and spearmint-arvensis as mint extracts.

With its all around benefits, Closeup All Around Fresh solves the main issues in oral care. Its advanced cleansing crystal formula kills up to 99% of bacteria in your mouth making it extra clean and it uses its abrasive silica to remove tartar deposits, preventing cavities via its fluoride formulation. This toothpaste can also make you feel extra confident all day as it has mint extracts that leave the mouth with a mild cooling sensation and long-lasting fresh breath.

"Finding the right toothpaste is like finding the right pair of shoes, you must go with the one that not only makes you look good but also makes you feel good. When your oral health is on top shape, your smile will radiate it," Dr. Librojo added.

With these three simple confidence boosters, you can already flash a beautiful bright smile and bring in a ray of sunshine at home. Keep in mind that a positive mindset generated by a confident smile can help you overcome whatever hurdles find your way.

Get more information about CloseUp Philippines by visiting its official website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.