3 freezer storage tips to avoid spoilage

One of today's kitchen essentials is a refrigerator as it saves people from multiple trips to the grocery and lets them stock up on food for longer days through its freezer compartment. However, throwing food inside the freezer is not enough to keep them from spoiling—your favorite go-to meals can still go bad in the long run when stored improperly.

To prevent your food from spoiling and to make most out of your freezer space, here are a few tips to guide you:

1. Switch containers

Most households have developed this habit of letting the butcher place the meat inside a plastic bag and when they get home, they place it straight into the freezer. This later on becomes a hassle because the plastic sticks to the meat and ruins it. To avoid this, use clear containers instead and portion the meat beforehand so you will not be forced to defrost the whole thing before cooking it.

2. Label containers

To ensure that you are making the most out of your refrigerator's freezer space, label your containers with what is inside them and the date you bought them as this allows you to sort out and know which food to consume first. Place items that you will be eating anytime soon at the back and the ones you will use at the front. Feel free to also adjust the containers from time to time to make sure that nothing is forgotten inside.

3. Set the right temperature

Keeping the food frozen at whatever temperature may actually do more harm than good. The wrong temperature can cause freezer burn—a state in which the food gets dehydrated and oxidized, causing it to change its texture and overall taste. Though it does not lessen the nutrients, there is no need to settle for rubbery meat when it can be avoided.



To make meal storage easier for families, Whirlpool designed its Quattro Multi-Door Refrigerator to help you maximize your freezer to the fullest. With its 24-cu. ft. capacity and multiple compartments, there are now many ways to store your food that are both effortless and efficient. Its 6th Sense Fresh Lock and Freeze Lock preserve the nutrients and flavors by automatically adjusting during temperature fluctuations, making freezer burns a thing of the past.

Another main highlight of the Quattro Multi-Door Refrigerator is its Flexi Freeze Compartment which lets you set the temperature into three modes: the 7ºC Soft Freeze mode is for when you want to skip the defrosting process; the -12ºC Mild Freeze mode is for keeping ice cream soft and easy to serve; and the -18ºC Deep Freeze mode is for retaining the nutrients of items that you wish to stock for now.

All of these are combined with the Zen Inverter Technology so you can save energy while enjoying the benefits of a side-by-side refrigerator. This refrigerator is also available in a 16-cu. ft. version for a smaller capacity with the same advantages.

