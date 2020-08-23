5 kitchen mistakes and how to fix them

Kitchens are known as the comfort zone of many people, especially these days where stepping outside the house for reasons other than working and buying essential items is highly discouraged. Cooking has a way of sending a truly unique love message. However, quarantine cooks may find themselves with some unexpected kitchen mishaps. So, before you try to impress your family with your superb cooking skills, learn about some of the common kitchen mistakes to avoid and their respective remedies.

Prepping ingredients while cooking

A simple principle to go by is that success rarely comes to someone who is not prepared. This applies to the kitchen, too. Before starting the stove, go through the recipe first and organize and measure all the needed ingredients. As an example, making chicken tocino tacos would mean prepping the right amount of meat, flour tortillas, tomatoes, onions, lettuce leaves, lemon wedges, and salsa, before proceeding to cook.

Not heating the pan properly

Depending on the cooking tools used, know the heating capacity of your pan, grill, or skillet. Being cautious about this simple step will save you a bunch of burned dishes in the future. Then, practice the habit of always ensuring the cooking surface is hot enough before placing anything on it. To do this, heat the pan or grill at least 5 minutes before you intend to cook.

Putting too much food in the pan at once

Another popular rookie mistake is to overcrowd the pan. Something to remember is that leaving enough room for the food to absorb heat on all its sides is the best way to go. By letting food touch each other while cooking, some parts may become undercooked or will stick to each other. To avoid this, be patient enough to take the time to cook them in batches. For meat such as chicken tocino, you may place 10-20 pieces at a time, depending on the size of your pan.

Over seasoning or under seasoning

Things can get out of hand quickly when it comes to cooking. The fear of overcooking and undercooking food may very well go hand in hand with being too aggressive or too diffident with the use of spices and seasonings. To rescue an over-seasoned dish, try to pour water or acid-based liquids like lemon juice or vinegar to dilute it; when under-seasoned, do taste tests in-between adding salt or other seasonings from time to time.

Adding more stuff as you go

A rule that works with almost anything—applying makeup, painting, editing photos—is to go slowly and carefully, because when trying to fix something, adding stuff is always easier than removing. This is true with cooking as well, however, one must avoid getting carried away and depend solely on this. Sometimes, when a dish does not pass the second or third taste test, it is usually time to scrap it off and start anew. When in doubt, always double-check the recipe or seek advice from more seasoned cooks.

At such uncertain and unsettling times, the kitchen serves as a haven to many people. It can be a ground for experimentation, family bonding, and for some me-time peace. Trying out new recipes and adding twists to favorites is always a good way to spend your time. Plus, you will get to satisfy your cravings, too.

