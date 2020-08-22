vivo defines smooth navigation in its X50 series launch

Global smartphone brand vivo brings together "masters of clarity" for the Philippine launch of its international flagship model the X50, bearing 5G technology.

The second virtual launch, which was held on August 22, saw the official unveiling of the X50Pro, X50, as well as its TWS earphones.

The event titled "Masters of Craft" featured the full clarity and extreme stability of the X50 and X50Pro—both boasting the first-of-its-kind Gimbal camera system, in parallel to personalities that embody the same philosophy.

Voice talent Inka Magnaye, who earned social media-celebrity status with her distinctly soothing voice aptly hosted the virtual launch, which also featured up-and-coming artist Khalil Ramos, and globe-trotter entrepreneur Angely Dub, who both shared how to redefine one's path despite looming uncertainties; and photographers Hannah Morales and Xander Angeles, who demonstrated how mastery in something is always within reach.

Likewise, vivo contextualized sophistication, speed, and a smooth user experience by introducing its partnership with the iconic bowtie car brand, Chevrolet for the X50 series campaign that is all about navigating the new daily grind with tangible clarity. This collaboration is set to unravel in the coming days as the brand carries out its X50 series campaign.

"We at vivo are always on the lookout for bringing our customers an elevated smartphone experience each time by trying to understand and address the demands of today's users. And we hope to do just that with the X50 series," said Charisma Buan, vivo Philippines Public Relations Lead.

This comes after recent reports of vivo taking the top spot in the Philippines in the latest Canalys smartphone ranking result.

One lucky viewer of the livestreamed launch also got the chance to be among the first owners of the vivo X50.

The power-packed lineup of the launch was capped with the price reveal of the X50Pro and X50, at P39,999 and P25,999 respectively.

vivo's X50Pro is one of the first 5G-capable smartphones made available to the country.

Stay tuned for pre-order announcements and availability of the vivo's X50 series. To learn more about the X50series and the TWS earphones, visit these sites: www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X50Pro/, www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X50/, and www.vivoglobal.ph/tws-neo/.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.