Which shopping deal is the right one for you?

With community quarantines changing almost every month, various human activities have become quite restricted. Shopping is one of them. While this has become quite a leisurely activity in the past, with strict safety guidelines, it has lately become just a mode for survival. Because of this, businesses are coming up with ways to make shopping for essentials still a fulfilling and efficient experience as much as possible. As such, several shopping deals have come about to help shoppers buy what they need at a good price.

In line with this, The SM Store, launches its So Many Deals promo which is a month-long, store-wide promotion where five shopping deals may be enjoyed by customers. Check these out at your next The SM Store shop stop.

Buy 1, Get 1

Perhaps one of the most common sales promotions known to everyone, the ''Buy 1 Get 1'' deal is usually divided into two purchasing classifications: buying a high-priced item and getting a freebie of lesser price, or buying a fair-priced item and acquiring a product of more or less the same value for free. Either way, most of these deals allow shoppers to choose which item to ''get,'' fulfilling more customer satisfaction.

Buy 2, Get 1

A similar approach to the ''Buy 1 Get 1'' deal, the ''Buy 2 Get 1'' promo, on the other hand, is getting a freebie for purchasing two items. In some of these cases, after all three products are picked by the shopper, the item with the lowest price is set to be the complimentary item. This type of deal would sit well with shoppers who have several essentials to buy, since, for a dozen of items, four of those are going to be free.

Buy 1, Get X for Php OFF

Discounts are another deal that shoppers look forward to. While there are the simple ''30% OFF'' signs, there are also promos that let shoppers buy an item at a discounted price after purchasing another one for its full price. A deal like this would most likely be targeted at those with a larger budget and can afford to buy another item for half its price or more, instead of getting a full freebie.

Any 2 for X Php

Buying Products A and B for a given amount of price is another good option if wanting to clear the inventory. These are mostly set on items that are near-commodities and can cater to shoppers who are keen on buying household items. Since all deals are focused on saving, this is no exception. What is distinct about this is that contrary to ''Buy 1 Get 1'' deals where the price of one product is paid in full, this deal does not necessarily follow either of the items' original prices and thus covers both items for a different price.

Buy 3 for the price of 2

While not as frequent as compared to the aforementioned deals, the ''Buy 3 for the price of 2'' promo is good for those who want more quantities of the same product. Simply put, a common scenario would be, if a pair of socks costs P150, buying three pairs would come up with a total value of P300 instead of P450.

Unsplash

The So Many Deals promotion is available in all operating The SM Store branches and Call to Deliver from August 1 to 31, 2020. As an added treat, SM Mart is giving an additional P300 off for customers who use SMAC (with a minimum 3,000 single-receipt purchase) at #TheSMStore or via #SMCallToDeliver.

*P300 discount will be given on top of the existing deals/offers.

Whichever deal is most fitting for the shopper's budget, bear in mind that all these are made to let shoppers enjoy a more fulfilling shopping experience, all while getting a chance to save.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.