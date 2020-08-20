Smart enables basketball enthusiasts to watch NBA anytime, anywhere

Filipinos are known to be some of the most avid fans of the world's famous men's professional basketball league, the National Basketball Association (NBA). No matter what they are doing, whenever there is a fierce match that involves their favorite team, it is highly likely that they would drop everything to watch it or catch live updates on social media.

That is why as the 2019-20 NBA season returns after a hiatus, millions of Filipino basketball enthusiasts are all ears and geared up once more for some ball action. To hype up this most-awaited comeback and to bring the NBA content closer to its fans, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. launched the NBA.Smart, a portal that enables its subscribers to watch NBA TV live.

"We share the excitement of Filipino fans for the return of the NBA games after months without live basketball. This beta portal of NBA.Smart is our big step to whet the appetite of the fans and make it simpler for them to follow all the hardcourt action in this much anticipated NBA season," said Smart President and CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Alfredo S. Panlilio, who also happens to be the President of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Still on its beta phase, NBA.Smart is part of Smart's exclusive multi-year partnership with the NBA to allow its subscribers to enjoy NBA bustles right from the first tip-off at the Orlando bubble, starting July 31, 2020. With this, they can watch the games anytime, anywhere—whether they are at home, stuck in traffic, spending a mini-break at the office, or waiting in line on an errand run.

"Basketball is like a religion in the Philippines, so this opportunity to bring live NBA TV content at the palm of our customers only reinforces our commitment to give our customers exactly what they want and enable them to pursue their passions through mobile technology," said Smart Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business Jane J. Basas.

The NBA.Smart will be initially accessible on select mobile browsers, including Safari (iOS 13.3 and up) and their desktop counterparts. Smart shall then constantly update the portal to enhance the experience of customers across different mobile browsers.

On the portal, Smart Signature customers and Smart Prepaid subscribers who are registered to any Giga Video promo should key in their Smart number to generate a unique ticket code for their session. They only need to enter this ticket code before watching the 24/7 NBA basketball content programming of the NBA TV Philippines.

Smart Prepaid customers can register to Giga Video 99, which comes with 1 GB Video Every Day for YouTube, NBA, iWant, iflix, and Cignal Play + 2 GB for 7 days, by simply dialing *123#, choosing "Giga," then selecting "Video". On the other hand, Smart Signature customers can get their head in the game by streaming live NBA TV and immersing in the latest updates about their favorite teams with their data-packed plans.



Hard-core basketball fans can also purchase the NBA League Pass using their Smart Prepaid load or charge it to their Smart Postpaid bill. This NBA League Pass offers unlimited access to all live NBA games in high-definition with live stats and multiple viewing options and angles including the NBA Mobile View and offers access to special features and video-on-demand content.



Subscribers can enjoy all the NBA content on-the-go powered by Smart LTE, one of the country's fastest mobile data networks, as certified by third-party analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.



The NBA.Smart indeed continues Smart's promise to help empower the various passion points of Filipinos through its various Giga offers. Subscribe now and get the NBA homecourt advantage anytime, anywhere. For more information about the NBA.Smart, visit its website's FAQ section.



