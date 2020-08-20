How to maintain an air pollution-free home

While air pollution is often associated with time spent outdoors, most people do not realize that it can still be present inside homes. With the air trapped in an enclosed space, families unknowingly inhale and exhale the same particles over and over again - which may pose a threat to their health. Allergens such as dust, mold, and pet dander stick to surfaces and clothes and can affect family members who are sensitive to them.

Since continuous exposure to these hidden irritants increases the risk of compromising the health, families should strive to get rid of air pollution in their own homes with these tips:

1. Proper ventilation

High temperatures and humidity levels can make the circulating unfiltered air inside the home dangerous when inhaled for hours on end. To prevent the increase of air pollutant levels inside the house, outdoor air should be brought. Open the windows from time to time for better air circulation as this helps get rid of air pollution that may accumulating indoors.

2. Switch to eco-friendly disinfectants

When buying cleaning products to cleanse the house, one of the primary concerns is their effectivity. However, some fail to realize that these disinfectants contain chemical ingredients that may be hazardous to the health when mixed with the air. To get rid of air pollution caused by these chemicals, try using organic products that does not only save the environment but also prevents people from damaging their lungs.

3. Invest in an air purifier

To get rid of air pollution inside the homes, invest in appliances that help keep the air safe. Experts encourage using an air purifier, especially for people with respiratory problems like dust allergies, since this can help ensure that the air they breathe is safe.

One of the best options in the market is Whirlpool's 6th Sense Power Shield Air Purifier that is designed to remove dust, pollens, and bacteria from the environment to help get rid of air pollution indoors. Its unique 6th Sense Technology detects the number of particles in the air and adjusts the filtration speed accordingly, allowing it to get rid of air pollutants inside the home.

With this product, you can also achieve improved air quality because of its advanced 4-Step Filtration System. It starts with the Pre-Filter which traps large granules like human and pet hair, then the air goes through the High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter which handles up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The third stage is the Active Carbon Filter which catches and removes the dangerous gases present in the air that are turned over to the Photocatalyst Filter. This last stage is a UV filter that is built to suppress activity of viruses and decompose allergens in the air.

