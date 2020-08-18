Why safety is in your hands with these 7 tasty treats

The current health situation may be beyond our control from now, but the likelihood of getting infected is still in our hands. While frequent handwashing remains to be one of the quickest and most effective ways to keep away from disease-causing germs, there are other ways to stay hygienic and healthy—especially when snacking.

Because snacking and good hygiene go hand-in-hand, food company Rebisco has launched a campaign that brings safe snacking to the fore by presenting proactive tips to guide consumers. Dubbed as the "HandEATiquette" campaign, Rebisco has produced attractive visuals and a catchy song on food safety pointers such as using one's hands when opening packs instead of biting it.

In practicing #HandEATiquette, here are seven Rebisco snacks to help you avoid stay-at-home burnout with some "FingerTips" to snack safely:

Monday

Hello, munch-day—start the week strong with Topps Sarap. No need to hold the cupcake by its top and remember not to play with the packaging for safe snacking.

Tuesday

Not sure what to choose today? You can Doowee—but do not touch the donut and use the wrapping to pick it up.

Wednesday

Get through hump day with a video chat with the barkada. Open a pack of Rebisco Sandwich as you catch up and revisit memories. Peel the foil with your hands, not your mouth.

Thursday

Supercharge the next-to-last workday with the sweet and creamy flavors of Superstix. Buy a jar from the supermarket so you can stay at home as much possible while you enjoy its every bite.

Friday

Thank God it is Fudgee Bar Day. Reward yourself for getting through the week with the Obarr sa Sarap cake bar. Each one comes with a paper lining that keeps it safe from dirt that may be on your hands.

Saturday

Double the treat for Saturday movie night with the family with Tostas dual-flavored chips which has two flavors in a pack. Touch-move is the rule—once you have picked a chip from the pack, do not put it back.

Sunday

Chillax with Judge as you gear up for another week for it has cooling sensation that will leave you calm and reenergized. But playing with gum is not cool—nibble and do not fiddle with this minty candy once it is in your mouth.

Find pleasure and comfort in the familiar taste of Rebisco snacks. Learn #RebiscoHandEATiquette quick tips with this music video paired with easy-to-remember choreography:

Watch it and apply the safe snacking tips on your next merienda break.

