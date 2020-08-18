Snack mindfully at home with this low-calorie cracker

With almost five months of varying levels of community restrictions and stay-at-home mandates, feelings of cabin fever and boredom can ultimately drive one to seek different remedies—a common way of coping is emotional or stress eating. Often, these include binging or eating too much, that will bring temporary joy and plenty of guilt afterwards.

In a time of constant worry and uncertainty, it is important to reward yourself after a long day of working or just surviving the day. Instead of depriving yourself of food, why not subscribe to a fitness plan, be mindful of your snacking behaviors and look for delicious yet low-calorie snacks instead?

Enter Mondelez Philippines' newest biscuit offering.

Tiger Crackers is a new entry in the popular crackers segment of the biscuit category. It offers delicious flavors, portion control, and satisfying crunch - baked using a unique technology to make it crispier.

To celebrate the well-loved flavors of the Filipino palate, Tiger Crackers is made available in three variants: Cheesy Ensaymada, Leche Flan, and Plain. Aside from the delectable choices, each pack of three crackers contains 120 calories – an ideal option for those who are watching their weight closely.

The crackers were launched via a YouTube Stream with Brand Ambassadors Kim Chui and Robi Domingo, and Mondelez Philippines' Biscuits Senior Brand Manager Kristine Enriquez.

"It is the perfect snack. Light, tasty, crunchy, very affordable. All my boxes are ticked," Domingo said. "And I think this new product will be part of the staples ng lahat ng Pilipino, especially right now, we are working from home. Ito 'yung isa sa mga essentials natin." [And I think this new product will be part of every Filipino's staple, especially right now, we are working from home. Snacks are one of our essentials.]

"Ito hindi lang siya crunchy, kuhang kuha niya pa 'yung lasa ng paborito natin, 'yung lasa ng leche flan. Ito lang 'yung crackers na may leche flan flavor." [It is not just crunchy, it also captures the flavor of leche flan perfectly. This is also the only cracker that have a leche flan flavor.], Chui added..

The brand ambassadors also encouraged everyone to try the "Tiger Crackers Tukso Challenge." Film yourself doing the TikTok-inspired dance, upload on social media, and use the hashtags #FoodTripnaGoodTrip and #TigerCrackersTuksoChallenge to join in on the fun.

This latest offering by Mondelez Philippines is a testament of the company's years of experience in snack making; combining local flavors, portion control, and unique baking technology. It also hopes to encourage Filipinos to snack mindfully and think more about their health while allowing themselves to have great food and a good time.

"Tiger Crackers combines Mondelez global expertise in snacking with our 57-year presence here in the market. That is why we are very happy to offer a snack that has the local taste that Filipinos love," said Enriquez.

There is more to look out for as Mondelez Philippines is planning to come out with new flavors that will cater to their consumers' taste.

The digital launch was also attended by actor IC Mendoza, baker and food photographer Cy Ynares, fashion stylist Trish Ramos, and content creator Marvin Fojas, who all shared their thoughts on this new product.

Tiger Crackers is now available at all leading stores nationwide and in all major e-commerce platforms. Visit the Mondelez Philippines official page on Shopee and other e-commerce platforms to buy now.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.