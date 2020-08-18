Artists help give hope to students through the Shop2Give Hope sale

Everyone has the right to proper education—this is the mantra that became an inspiration for Filipinos last July 1, 2020, to unite and help secure the future of about a million school children.

Through the Shop2Give Hope sale, an advocacy by Unilever and Lazada in support of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Philippines, 800,000 students who do not have an internet connection at home were provided with learning resources for better schooling even in the new normal setup.

To show support to this campaign, Rexona's "Chamba Chamba" stars Luis Manzano and Alex Gonzaga, pretty Pond's girl Ylona Garcia, iconic Cream Silk women Heart Evangelista and Julie Anne San Jose, and Knorr's "Asim Kilig Dance Challenge" forefront Mimiyuuuh held a special all-day livestream via the Lazada Live platform and encouraged everyone to shop online for their daily essentials while supporting a good cause.

This event was kicked off at noon by Manzano and Garcia who both played the Guess the Song Challenge. Garcia then used her angelic voice and sang a couple of songs to keep the shoppers entertained. They were followed by the dynamic combo of Evangelista and vlogger Mimiyuuuh who showcased their artistic side by designing their own dream school uniforms. It was then ended by a fun activity and inspirational song performance by Gonzaga and San Jose in the evening.

These personalities all strongly believe that education is indeed a necessity and children deserve to learn so they can become the best versions of themselves and reach their dreams in the future. They also shared their educational viewpoints and gave advice to students who are currently struggling due to the ongoing health crisis.

In the successful Shop2Give Hope sale, online shoppers were able to enjoy up to 70% discount on household brands such as Cream Silk, Dove, Closeup, Breeze, and Knorr. They were also offered up to P125 off in shipping fees for a minimum purchase of P1,000, and a chance to win vouchers worth P200 among other exciting prizes.

Those who participated in the LazLive were also given a chance to win an exclusive giveaway—a P100,000-worth of package consisting of a Lenovo laptop, a Sennheiser headset with mic, a study table, a Herman Miller ergonomic chair, and a year's supply of Unilever products.

With the help of these six artists who led LazLive to promote the Shop2Give Hope sale and the support of all online shoppers, thousands of Filipino children now have hope for a brighter tomorrow.

For more information, visit the Unilever Philippines Facebook page or the Shop2Give Home page on Lazada.



NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.