How to spot food fakes

The challenge of staying at home has been made easier by the number of online sellers who are able to deliver straight to one's doorstep. Not only that, the variety of items being sold online helps with finding the appropriate product that one needs.

As everyone's way of living slowly eases to the new normal, and the proliferation of online sellers, also comes the danger in the form of sellers peddling counterfeit, tampered, or expired food products.

Shopping online has become one of the sensible options when buying essentials to help keep the family safe at home. But one must also know how to shop safely in the digital space by buying only quality and legitimate products.

Do not be confused. A counterfeit product is an item that imitates the logo or packaging of a legitimate brand and tries to pass itself off as the real thing. This is different from products by home cooks or small businesses who sell their own recipes and food items.

There are many reasons why it is a must to avoid purchasing counterfeit or tampered food products or those which have been unlawfully repackaged. Perhaps the most important one is food safety, because these products are made without adhering to food quality standards.

Food products that do not have the credibility and approval of food authorities may not be the safest to eat, in which case may cause stomachaches, diarrhea, allergies, or in worse cases, food poisoning that may require hospitalization.

Furthermore, it is difficult to hold a seller accountable upon consuming a counterfeit, tampered or expired product. Companies are also not liable for any damage caused by unauthorized versions of their products.

Here are a few ways to check if a product that is sold online is counterfeit or not.

1. Unauthorized products are sold in containers that are different from the usual shape or packaging type of a certain brand, or have the appearance of being repacked in reusable plastic containers. This is a telltale sign that the food product has been tampered.

2. Often, the expiry date is stickered on or is not present at all. Most commercial food manufacturers print the expiry date directly on the packaging. Also, look for evidence of erased expiry dates on the products, which signal that these may already be expired.

3. The Tamper Evident Seal is missing. This seal indicates that the product has not yet been opened.

4. Do not patronize food items sold in bulk without any label or packaging. Philippine law requires proper packaging and labels for all commercially-produced food items. More often if a food product is advertised as ''factory scraps'' – then these are usually products that were meant for disposal but sold illegally instead.

5. While online is the new frontier in selling illegitimate products, these products have also been known to pop up in sidewalk stores or the gray market. Do not be lured by the cheaper-than-normal prices as products sold in these can be expired or have already gone bad.

It is normal to find discounts or deals when buying food products. However, it is critical to assess beforehand if saving a few pesos on a food product is worth risking health and well-being. To ensure that only legitimate and safe food products are being purchased, buy only from trusted resellers or official online stores. Also check the ''Best Before'' label before purchasing or consuming.

If you see a product being sold online that looks counterfeit, you can either report it to the real owner of the brand or food item. You can also report it to the Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines at www.fda.gov.ph.

