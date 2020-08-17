3 ways to safely do laundry

Almost every day, people face crowds and even find themselves in cramped spaces. Being in this kind of environment subjects them to different bacteria which can cling to their bodies without them knowing, putting themselves and their family's health at risk. Since clothes are exposed as much as they are, it is vital to take measures to make sure that is properly cleaned.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind on how to safely do your laundry:

1. Simply bundle, do not shake

A common misconception is that dusting off clothes helps remove the harmful particles from it. However, this may be counterintuitive as dusting off clothes might actually expose you even more to harmful particles that may have been lingering on your clothes for you could unknowingly inhale these as they just float into the air. Best thing to do is to bundle your laundry and wash them immediately.

2. Set it aside

Separating clothes is no longer limited to doing it by color and type. One of the steps to consider on how to safely do your laundry is by setting aside your outside clothes. Upon coming home, place your outside clothes in a separate laundry basket for this will help lower the chance of contaminating your other clothes before laundry day comes.

3. Wash it in hot water

Another extra step on how to safely do your laundry is to kill the bacteria that cling to your clothes through a hot wash. Doing this is simple—all you need to do is to choose the Hot Wash cycle on your washing machine, allowing the high tempered washer to kill off bacteria in a snap. With this, it also important to consider the type of washing machine you have at home to make sure that you can properly wash and disinfect your clothes.

Help keep your family safe with Whirlpool's Bloomwash 360 Fully Automatic Washing Machine that is designed not only to freshen up but also sanitize your laundry. This washing machine is equipped with a Hot Wash feature which allows the water to reach up to 60°C, enough to remove the bacteria that your clothes accumulated throughout the day.

Despite the high temperature used for the Hot Wash feature, there is no need to worry about any increase in energy consumption due to Bloomwash 360 Fully Automatic Washing Machine's unique 6th Sense Technology that can detect its internal load and adjust the motor speed accordingly. This model is also equipped with the Zen Direct Drive Inverter Technology which helps cut down on motor noise for peaceful and quiet laundry days.

Check out the Bloomwash 360 Fully Automatic Washing Machine and other home appliances from Whirlpool by visiting their showrooms in Quezon City, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and all leading appliance stores nationwide. For more information, follow Whirlpool Philippines on Facebook or visit its official website at www.whirlpool.com.ph.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.