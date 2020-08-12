LBC moves forward with digital initiative

As the country continues to bounce back and transition to the new normal, many companies continued to innovate to make their products and services more accessible than ever before. One of the most convenient and safest ways to do so is to go online where people can get access to their needs and wants without having to go out of the protection of their houses.

As one of the country's market leaders in retail and corporate courier and cargo, money remittance, and logistics services, LBC stayed committed to moving lives, businesses, and communities, and delivering smiles around the world by initiating a digital transformation. It has enhanced the way it moves by allowing its customers to move their "padala" by easily booking contactless pick-ups, pre-process products for their business by making branch drop-offs more convenient and enjoy a more flexible way of moving money and remittances via its Instant Peso Padala Online service.

As part of this digital transformation, LBC launched an easy-to-use touchpoint called "LBC Online" that allows social sellers to pre-process their transactions online. The benefits of this platform include a dashboard to track and trace, a faster transaction for a smoother branch experience, and flexibility in payment types.

LBC has also made its Online Rider Pickup capability available starting this month to provide social sellers a more convenient means to bring them and their products closer to their customers. With it, social sellers can easily have their products picked up at the convenience of their own home!

To further help the social sellers rise to the occasion and provide end-to-end solutions to their businesses from payment to pick-up and delivery, LBC is also spearheading a solutions program called SoShop!, the next step for social sellers in leveling up their business by giving them exclusive access to tools and programs to expand further. This community will soon afford members an opportunity to grow their business online with special tools, perks, and privileges.

With this digital transformation, LBC showed that it remains ready to serve and take on any challenge to help keep Filipinos moving, especially at a time when innovations like this are needed now more than ever.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.