Sun Life helps MSMEs rise anew through financial literacy

With the ongoing health crisis, many businesses were affected, some even had to halt operations due to revenue loss and the strict community guidelines by the government to limit the spread of the disease. All this took its toll, not only to the big businessmen, but even the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) who may have trouble coping with this tough situation.

In line with its "Rise Together to a Bright New World" campaign, Sun Life, the Philippines' longest-standing life insurance company, encouraged Filipinos to keep pursuing their financial goals and maintain good health despite the challenges brought by these trying times.

Last June, the company has come up with the Sun Talks virtual conference to discuss and give light to Filipinos on how they can manage their finances and fortify their businesses. One of its tracks gave tips and tricks on how MSMEs can bounce back and look forward to brighter days ahead given that many of them had to close temporarily to ensure the safety of their customers.

Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. President Alex Narciso discussed how MSMEs can future-proof their businesses and personal goals through the Sun Future Proof program that offers a wide range of financial forums and webinars. They can also look into the government and private sector-initiated programs that can help them in their recovery, or practically enhance their digital platform so they can stay close with their customers despite the community restrictions being implemented.

It was also mentioned how personal and family businesses can get through this adversity and how they can develop foresight through the scenario planning approach with focus on preparedness, forecast, and agility. Mercato Centrale Founder RJ Ledesma then explained why having an entrepreneurial mindset or way of seeing things from a new angle is vital as it can help MSMEs become more resourceful and adaptable to every change or challenge they face at the present.

More of these money matters and discussions on how to manage personal and business finances will be discussed on Sun Life Philippines' second series of Sun Talks Virtual Conference that will be launched on August 15, 2020. To sign up, visit bit.ly/suntalksvcon now.

Sun Life has also provided tools that can be accessed online to help Filipino entrepreneurs recover and better manage their businesses for a brighter future. This includes the Life Insurance Calculator, Investment Calculator, Inflation Calculator, Advisor Match, Health and Wellness Planner, and Money for Life Planner.

On its 125th anniversary, Sun Life invigorates its financial literacy advocacy in the country to help Filipinos overcome this crisis because it firmly believes in them and their ability to rise stronger to a brighter tomorrow.



NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.