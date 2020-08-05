Making decisions for your first home

Commitments are not to be taken lightly. These are centered around consistent delivery and earning assurance, because it is understood that one's life is on the line. For instance, deciding to live on one's own—whether to start a family or to simply live independently—is such a big commitment to make.

There are many things to consider and prepare for when selecting a first home. Among others, here are three critical factors to review and examine before moving out.

Right Location

The quality of life can be determined by the location of one's home. Choosing the right location is one of the most crucial things that needs to be thought about. Take into consideration the current type of lifestyle being practiced, how accessible the neighborhood is, and how fitting it would be for present and future plans. Make sure that the location suits these well as choosing a first home should be more of a convenience, rather than a burden.

Right Size

When choosing a home, bigger does not always mean better. Figuring out the size of one's house should depend on their current needs and future plans. Before moving out and selecting a home, try answering these questions first: Are you planning to live alone in the next 3 to 5 years? Will you be starting a family soon? What must be remembered is that the size of the house determines the size of the space to maintain, the amount of household bills to pay, and the number of unexpected problems to solve.

Right Appliances

Home appliances can be considered as one of the long-term investments a person can have, so one must carefully think about the type of appliances to bring in first. Start by making sure that the basics are covered. Since one of life's basic necessities is food, it is only fitting for the refrigerator to be one of the first things to consider when looking for appliances for a first home.

Trying to look for the right refrigerator may leave anyone feeling a little overwhelmed. There are a lot of sizes and types to choose from and most of them may be too big for what is actually needed, especially for those starting out with a small family or those who choose to live alone. Which is why, for first-time homeowners, Fujidenzo offers a wide selection of Two-Door Direct Cool refrigerators that can perfectly fit any home.

Available in 3.5 cu.ft. (RDD-35T – Titanium, RDD-35R – Lucky Red, RBT-35SL – Silver), 5 cu.ft. (RDD-50S), 6 cu.ft. (RDD-60S), and 7 cu.ft. (RDD-70S), the Fujidenzo 2-Door refrigerator is a suitable size that will allow homeowners to experience quality living even with limited space. It gives just the right capacity for one's daily needs. These Two-Door Direct Cool Refrigerators are even designed with extra-large freezer and chiller space, making it easier to store goods. When it comes to the electric bill, Meralco has tested and proven these models to be energy efficient as well. Their estimated cost per day ranges from P4.11 (P123 per month) to P5.97 (P179 per month) only.

While there is a lot of thrill and excitement in purchasing a new home, these emotions should not get in the way of prioritizing the necessities for this long-term commitment to work — location that is to one's convenience, size that is right for the expected number of occupants and available resources to cover all needed bills, and home appliances that are efficient, safe, and practical.

Start planning for your first home with Fujidenzo Home and Commercial Appliances. You can rest easy knowing that the Fujidenzo Two-Door Direct Cool Refrigerator has a 5-year warranty on compressor, 2 years on parts, and 1 year on service with over 300 service centers nationwide. For more information visit www.fujidenzo.com or follow their Facebook page at Fujidenzo Appliances.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.