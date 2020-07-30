Resorts World Manila returns with modified ways to cater its clients

Returning With More: RWM 2.0. (L-R) First Row: Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City General Manager Elpidio ''Boy'' Beloso, Jr., Resorts World Manila Corporate Communications Director Joee Guilas, Hotel Okura Manila General Manager Jan Marshall. Second Row: Hilton Manila General Manager Simon McGrath, Sheraton Manila Hotel General Manager Anna Vergara, Resorts World Manila Chief Operating Officer Stephen Reilly. Third Row: Marriott Hotel Manila Cluster General Manager Bruce Winton, Savoy Hotel Manila and Belmont Hotel Manila Area General Manager Avinash Menon.

Looking forward to a time where everyone may have already come to terms with the ''new normal,'' a shift towards more lenient approaches are expected to take place to jumpstart the economy as businesses gradually reopen. For instance, Resorts World Manila (RWM), along with partner hotels in Newport City, is returning with more stringent SOPs on safety and sanitation, as well as implementing modified ways and services to cater to the current needs of customers and guests.

At present, with seven hotels and approximately 3,600 rooms, RWM has made the distinction of having the most number of hotel rooms in a single property. Renowned international hospitality brands Marriott Hotel Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila, Holiday Inn Express Manila (HIEx Manila), and the soon-to-open Hotel Okura Manila, together with homegrown hotels Belmont Hotel Manila and Savoy Hotel Manila, are all nestled within RWM property.

Serving at a limited capacity, restaurants at Newport Mall such as Peri-Peri, installed table top acrylic dividers to ensure physical distancing for dine in customers

Prior to the expected reopening, all hotels rolled out their respective enhanced health and sanitation standards to safeguard staff and guests as a commitment to help curb the spread of the infectious virus upon entering the ''new normal'' phase. The improved safety measures are being introduced in the property including Marriott Global Hotel Cleanliness Program for Manila Marriott and Sheraton Manila, Hilton's CleanStay, Intercontinental Hotel Group's (IHG) Guidelines for virus prevention for HIEx Manila, and Hotel Okura's Japanese-style and sustainable sanitation protocols, while Megaworld Hotels' Savoy Hotel Manila and Belmont Hotel Manila have the Stay Safe programs. These efforts are in collaboration with some of the world's most trusted hygiene and sanitation brands—Lysol, Ecolab, and Diversey.

In compliance with the Department of Trade and Industry's updated guidelines for dining establishments, restaurants in RWM and its partner hotels are back on their feet in serving guests and customers with signature world-class dining experience. Pick-up and delivery services are now available and enhanced cleanliness procedures for dine-in services are also in place.

Hilton Manila welcomes guests back with their brings back all-you-can-eat lobster nights at Kusina Sea Kitchen every Saturday and Sunday.

Four of RWM signature restaurants are currently offering home and office deliveries of gastronomic favorites including Victoria Harbor Café’s Stewed Beef Brisket and Tendon Noodles Soup and the signature Pork Char Sui; Happy 9’s Crispy Roasted Pork Belly with Dark Soya Sauce and Wok-Fried Kong Poh Chicken; Silk Road’s Curry Laksa and Lamb Kofta Kebab; and even pre-pandemic newbie restaurant Casa Buenas’ Grilled Iberico Pork Jowl and Garlic Pancit Noodles with Crab Meat. Hotels in the property are now also adapting to the dining trends in the new normal with their specially curated takeaway menu available for pick-up and delivery. Guests can take a pick from the extensive selections that includes Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Filipino cuisines, comfort food such as pasta, burgers, steaks, and pizza from different signature hotel restaurants. Now available via Delishvery are select menu from Hilton Manila’s Shanghainese restaurant, Hua Yuan - Brasserie Chinoise, and all-day dining Kusina Sea Kitchen; Sheraton Manila’s Oori Korean Restaurant and S Kitchen; Manila Marriott’s Marriott Cafe and Gourmet Express; Okura Manila’s Yamazato; Belmont Hotel Manila’s Cafe Belmont; and Savoy Hotel Manila’s Savoy Cafe.

B on the Go Salad (packed)

From sanitation and safety management systems, to contactless transactions, to reduced seating and more grab-and-go options, to tailored options on events—RWM and its partner hotels are committed to providing a clean and safe environment and will continuously find ways to modify services to adapt to the current needs of its guests and customers.

In addition, RWM also installed efficient sanitation and disinfection technologies such as smart disinfection and temperature chamber, Multi-Quat sanitizer, and escalator handrail sanitizers around Newport Mall and other areas in the property.

While the current health situation is uncertain, people can take comfort in the fact that the hospitality industry is greeting the new normal with strict and compliant SOPs on safety and sanitation, to create a trouble-free environment and bring the most out of their patrons' experience.

