Ways to aid your child's growth and development

There are a lot of factors that affect a child's growth. Most of the time genetics play a big role, but nutrition can also affect a child's development.



Parents are always on the lookout for different ways to help their kids grow tall and strong. One of the proven ways to do so is to eat a balanced diet. Through complete daily meals, parents can be confident that their kids are getting all the right nutrients that their body needs.



Another way is by practicing good posture. It is common knowledge that poor posture makes people look shorter, so as early as possible, parents should teach their kids to be mindful of how they stand and sit to help them maintain a good posture while growing up.



Getting the right amount of quality sleep also helps with the growth and development of children. The National Sleep Foundation recommends Preschoolers (3-5 years old) to get 10-13 hours of sleep, while 9-11 hours for School-age children (6-13 years old).

Along with a well-balanced routine, parents who want their children to grow tall can also opt to give them food supplements that helps support the absorption of nutrients for their growth and development.

Growee is a food supplement with the combination of Vitamin D and Chlorella Growth Factor (CGF) that can help aid kids in growing taller and developing strong bones. Photo source: Growee

Growee contains a combination of Vitamin D and Chlorella Growth Factor (CGF) that when paired with proper diet and exercise can help children grow tall plus it can also support a child's strength as Growee aids in the absorption of essential nutrients that are needed for the development of strong bones and muscles.



This supplement is formulated with good levels of Vitamin D that can help children get their Tangkad + Tatag advantage, along with a healthy lifestyle.



Doctors Mirjam EA Scheffer-Rath, MD, Ph.D. and Annemieke M Boot, MD, Ph.D.'s research paper called The Many Facets of Vitamin D in the Pediatric Population states, "Vitamin D sufficiency and adequate calcium intake are both necessary for normal skeletal growth and bone mineralization."



Vitamin D plays an important role when it comes to the growth and development of children, especially during their formative years. Parents should watch out for Vitamin D deficiency as it causes growth retardation according to Holick M. and Chen T's research in Vitamin D Deficiency: A Worldwide problem with health consequences. (Am J Clin Nutr 2008;87(suppl):1080S-6S)



Another research called Vitamin D in Children: Can We Do Better? (Pediatrics 2020;145(6):e20200504) by Dr. Jaspreet Loyal, MD, MS, and Dr. Annette Cameron, MD states that Vitamin D deficiency causes softening and weakening of the bones and is associated with impaired growth and developmental delays.

Knowing all these things, parents should not only hope for their child to grow taller, but they should also make sure that they get their recommended daily amount of Vitamin D to prevent deficiency and other bone problems that can cause stunted growth.



Watch how Growee aims to be every mom's partner in providing their child with a food supplement that can give them the Tangkad + Tatag Advantage, together with proper diet and exercise.

MAHALAGANG PAALALA: ANG GROWEE AY HINDI GAMOT AT HINDI DAPAT GAMITING PANGGAMOT SA ANUMANG URI NG SAKIT

ASC Reference Number - U057P060321GS

