Make Atty. Woo proud: Save our seas from pollution

Filipinos love K-dramas and one of the most recent hit series' is 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' which features a specially gifted lawyer – Attorney Woo who has a deep fascination with sea creatures, especially whales. In the series, Attorney Woo is seen joining different campaigns that fight the destruction of our seas. In the real world, our seas are also suffering from pollution and it is our job to make a stand to save it.

According to research, millions of tons of plastic enter the ocean every year. The Philippines contributes about 0.28 – 0.75 million tons of plastic per year from just Manila Bay alone, which means that the country is playing a big part in marine plastic pollution.

Most plastics in the ocean break up into very small plastic bits called "microplastics", these microplastics may absorb unwanted and undesirable chemicals including heavy metals, polychlorinated biphenyls, and pesticides which may enter the human body when we consume affected sea creatures such as fish and seafood. Human consumption of microplastics may result in increased exposure to chemicals that may lead to poisonous effects.

So, saving the oceans is not just for the marine creature, but for the sake of humans as well.

Make Attorney Woo proud as we start 'Saving Our Seas'

Everyone can be part of 'Saving Our Seas', not just the leading character in the K-drama that you watched, but through the initiative of Century Tuna, the leading canned tuna brand in the country based from data by Kantar, Worldpanel Division (data period: 52 weeks end 1st January 2023) – as it paves the way for everyone to be part of the solution in Preventing marine plastic pollution through a campaign called 'Saving Our Seas'.

Hoping to inspire people to help mitigate the effects of plastic pollution in our seas – the campaign aims to raise awareness of the effects of plastic pollution in people's lives. The brand also aims to display the benefits of proper waste management by showing everyone that the plastic collected will be upcycled and not returned back to our seas.

Through the 'Saving our Seas' project, Century Tuna aims to push consumers to be a part of the solution in the fight against plastic pollution. With this, the goal of Century Tuna is to collect 10 metric tons of plastic waste away from our seas this 2023.

About 212 volunteers made history for the Century Tuna 'Saving Our Seas' project launch collecting a total of 805.4 kilograms of plastic waste along the shores and reefs of Anilao in Mabini, Batangas. The Century Tuna Saving Our Seas is now recognized as one of the biggest clean-ups in the history of Mabini. Photo source: Century Tuna

The collaborative efforts of Century Tuna to help protect marine biodiversity are also reflected through its advocacy to promote sustainable fishing. The brand is compliant with the sustainable practices set by the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). Century Tuna traces its major raw materials, including the tunas, to their sources ensuring quality control and sustainable sourcing practices in its daily operations. To help ensure the conservation of marine life, the brand also uses a sustainable fishing method that prevents by-catch and juveniles, which is a common problem in the fishing industry.

Throughout the years, Century Tuna commits to responsible fish sustainability processes that will further address the nutritional needs of every Filipino.

Turn your waste to cash

Moreover, Century Tuna has partnered with HOPE's Aling Tindera Waste-to-Cash program, so that people will be inspired to take the initiative against plastic waste not just in the ocean but on our land as well.

Aling Tindera has over 100 exchange sites all over the Philippines and it is not just helping the environment get rid of its waste, but also uplifting communities and helping families earn more for their household expenses.

Through these initiatives, Century Tuna is optimistic that people may work together to help reinforce the concept of a Plastic Circular Economy – where all plastics are collected and recycled, and diverted away from the sea and land, through this we can ensure that the environment will not ask us to pay for our prior negligence of it.

Be part of Century Tuna's 'Saving Our Seas' project by visiting their website to know more about the project and to find out how you can be part of restoring the seas. You may also visit Century Tuna’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages to keep updated about the 'Saving Our Seas' project.

