A motorcycle that resonates your personality

Motorcycles have now become a huge part of life for many Filipinos. A lot of commuters find it more comfortable to ride a motorcycle than to brave the trains, jeeps, and other public utility vehicles available. Aside from this, motorcycles are also used for leisure, touring, and sports as well.

Nowadays, more and more brands are offering many different motorcycle options for riders, which may become confusing, especially for those who are about to purchase their first bike - with tons of options available, riders need to remember that it is important to find the motorcycle that best suits your needs and matches your personality as well.

Yamaha Motor Philippines offers motorcycles based on a rider's lifestyle.

"If you want to go casual, you go to Mio Fazzio. If you want to be tough, you go to Mio gear. If you want to go functional, you go to Mio Gravis. If you want a bike that you can quickly maneuver, go to Mio," elaborates Toni Acuesta, Marketing Department Section Manager of Yamaha Motor Philippines Inc.

For Yamaha, the difference between the bikes that they produce is that each bike model signifies a different personality of an individual. Giving riders a vehicle that may take them from point A to point B is not enough, a bike should be personal and should embody the identity of its rider.



"You always start with the customer mindset. It is hard because we have to anticipate the next two three five years what customers might be looking for in a bike. So we always start with the customer, understanding the DNA, understanding their hobby," adds Acuesta.

YAMAHA CODE: REV

Last March 24, day one of the 'Inside Racing Bikefest' in World Trade Center, manufacturer Yamaha Motor Philippines opened with a bang through a performance with none other than KZ Tandingan, who brought the rave in CODE: REV as she performed together with UPEEPS.

The highlight of the program was the unveiling of the redesigned Yamaha Mio Gravis with an upgraded feature that promises to fit riders with a dynamic and active lifestyle. Another model unveiled at the event was the brand-new Yamaha XMAX created to provide riders with the ultimate combination of remarkable aesthetics, performance, and high-level agility.

Each model gives a different vibe, according to Yamaha the MT-series brings you back to the Dark side of Japan; the R-World makes you feel like a champion rider; the Faster Sons gives off retro vibes; the Max series lets you experience performance and sophistication at the same time; while the Yamaha Mio is a ride that you will enjoy taking with you on your everyday journey.

The new models are now available nationwide, the Yamaha Gravis is priced at P93,900 in matte black, matte brown, and dark petrol variants. While the Yamaha XMAX is priced at P299,500 in dark petrol and sword gray variants from Yamaha Revzone dealers nationwide.

Women on motorbikes

There is also a significant increase in women joining the riding community. Now women take the front seat. Especially since motorcycle manufacturers now consider building models specific for women.

Not just for men but also women, that is where the motorcycle trend is leading to. "Last year we introduced the Mio Fazzio which is you know pretty much accepted in the female market. As the design is also geared towards women," says Shinsuke Lida, Yamaha Sales, and Marketing Division Head.

Women nowadays have found motorcycles to be more convenient than waiting for a parking space or riding other modes of transportation such as buses and jeepneys.

It is an evolution that no one would have thought could happen and the motorcycle community is excited to welcome women who appreciate the open road as much as the male riders of motorcycles.

Prioritizing safe rides

In the commitment to give riders a complete experience in using Yamaha's motorcycle, the manufacturer has also created Yamaha Riding Academy or YRA last 2018 headed by Niel Hindang, which aims to educate motorcycle enthusiasts about riding safely. YRA goes as far as reaching out to communities to give free classes on how to properly ride a motorcycle.

Hindang shares that they have reached out from different barangays to different provinces to provide safety riding classes and learn-to-ride activities nationwide. Now, they are planning to visit schools as well and they are also excited to announce the upcoming opening of their academy within the plant.

Aside from the knowledge that the Yamaha Riding Academy gives, the motorcycle manufacturer also made sure that their model line-up is equipped with different safety features - such as the motorcycle will not turn on if the motorcycle stand is put down, LED light that helps the motorcycle to be visible at night and a remote that helps riders locate their bike when it is parked.

YRA also has programs for dealers in partnership with the brand's mechanics that help give reminders to riders when the motorcycle has to be checked for preventive maintenance services. As the head of the YRA, Hindang also noted the importance of maintaining your motorcycle for it to perform at its best and also for safety reasons.

To know more about Yamaha Motors Philippines and upcoming riding events, stay updated by visiting their website, Facebook page, YouTube Channel, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

