Can't cook? Here's how to make safe and tasty meals

People who do not have time to cook or are not confident in their cooking skills typically rely on food delivery apps or restaurant take-outs when they want to eat something delicious. However, while satisfying your cravings occasionally is usually not a problem, the reality is that ordering food is more costly than cooking your meal at home. It can snowball into a big expense when you rely on such methods for your everyday meals.

But if you really do not have the time or training to cook, what else can you do? Fortunately, there are now new ways to cook budget-friendly, quick, and tasty dishes.

All you need is one ingredient and you can already whip up several delicious meals that you and your family will enjoy.

Chicken is one of the most consumed meats in the country and around the globe. It can be attributed to the fact that it is a nutritious and versatile ingredient that you can easily cook in different ways to maximize its texture and bring out your favorite flavors.

Know how to prepare and handle chicken

First, you need to understand how to handle the ingredient properly so that you can make sure that the meal you prepare is safe for you and your loved ones.

According to a study, cooking eliminates any harmful bacteria in raw chicken. It is recommended to never eat undercooked chicken to avoid food poisoning. It is also best to avoid washing raw chicken because during the washing process, the juice from the raw chicken can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other ingredients, utensils, and kitchen countertops.

Luckily, it is possible to get pre-cut, clean, and packed chicken, so that you do not have to wash it before cooking to prevent any food contamination.

Tip-Top Chicken offers premium quality choice cuts of drumstick, wings, breast, thigh, and even a whole fiesta size dressed chicken. So depending on what part and what you want to cook, you can get the pre-packed cut of your choice while also taking away the hassle of having to clean and separate chicken parts before cooking or storing.

Fry, grill, or boil

After preparing your main ingredient, you can now choose how you want to cook it. A lot of Filipino dishes use chicken as the main ingredient so you can easily make adobo, chicken afritada, pineapple chicken, chicken paella, and so on.

But, if you do not have the time to prepare other ingredients, it is also possible to season or marinate the chicken in such a way that you only need to fry or grill it. You can even chuck it in an air fryer and call it a day.

Pro tip: Try patting the chicken dry before frying to make it extra crispy.

Chicken is a versatile ingredient that you can cook in many different and delicious ways.

Tip-Top's Easy and Tasty selection is a marinated version of their choice cuts available in hot and spicy flavor. For on-the-go individuals, busy moms, and those who are not confident in cooking, these prepared chicken cuts make preparing delicious meals possible and stress-free.

Since it is already seasoned according to a taste that will suit different members of the family, it will not take too much effort or time to prepare. Plus, even children can enjoy its marinated flavor.

Each pack has been carefully thought out – from the tasty flavor profile to the packaging. Its serving size is measured to be the right amount for every meal.

Keeping customers in mind, Tip-Top Chicken is processed and packed on the same day to maintain its freshness. Its goal is to provide hassle-free meals that are affordable, that is why the company continues to develop products and flavors that can help bring a joyous meal to every table.

Tip-Top's The Easy Choice Chicken products are available at your favorite supermarkets, FrozenMNL, and Zagana. It is also offered in local wet markets, meat shops, and 'Tip-Top-preneurs' community resellers.

To know more about its products, visit its Facebook or Instagram page.

