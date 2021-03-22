Paying tribute to delivery riders

In the past year of limited movement due to the current health situation restrictions, it is undeniable that delivery riders have played a big role in making life easier. With their help, Filipinos were able to buy essentials and have their cravings delivered in the safety and comfort of their homes.

Despite the risks and challenges, delivery riders braved it all— just so they could deliver to people.

As the Philippines marked the first year of the lockdowns, McDonald's invited everyone to give back to the ones who deliver with its McDeliverBack Breakfast for Heroes program.

For every McDonald's breakfast ordered last March 16, 2021 from 6:00 am to 10:00 am, delivery riders were treated to a free breakfast coupon that allowed riders to claim a Cheesy Eggdesal Meal with Minute Maid Orange Juice. This is meant as a gesture of thanks and appreciation for their continued hard work and dedication.

See how McDonald's and its customers gave back to thousands of delivery riders from McDonald's, GrabFood, and foodpanda in this video:

Share what you think about this program by tagging @McDo_PH on Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #McDeliverBack. Order your McDonald's favorites (and do not forget to thank your hardworking delivery driver!) via https://mcdelivery.com.ph/ or the McDelivery PH App.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.