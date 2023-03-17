When women work together, great things happen

It is the month to celebrate women all around the world – their contributions, their care for the society, and how they are standing up for rights and justice for everyone.
Ladies, take center stage as SM celebrates Women's Power throughout the month of March. Lots of activities, both online and on-ground, are in store to empower women and girls all over the country.
Join the Future of Women Global Summit
SM Supermalls joined the UN Women in kicking off the IWD 2023 celebration through a women's summit last March 8, at the SM Aura Premier Samsung Hall. Focusing on the future of women in ICT, the two-part event gathered young women, country leaders, policymakers, and advocates together to share perspectives and affirm their commitment to supporting digital equality for women and girls.
Support your local Womenpreneurs
Good finds for ladies are on sale at the SM Womenpreneur Market. This pop-up of small and medium businesses owned by women for women will give you everything you need from food and beauty to wellness and fashion.
Wednesdays are for women
Shopping on Wednesdays has become tempting as the Women's Wednesday Sale returns.
Achieve the glow-up you deserve with special discounts, deals, and promos on fashion, beauty, and fitness exclusively for women every Wednesday of March.
Celebrate Women's Power on IG
Capture the beauty and power of women at the beautiful spots and installations all over SM. Be free to express your own uniqueness and creativity in the specially-designed selfie spaces in partnership with Selfie Studio. Do not forget to tag @smsupermalls on IG.
Exciting days await every SM woman. So, be bold, brave, and confident with these activities. Confidently step forward in fashion, beauty, wellness, and express yourselves to make a positive impact.
Stay updated on all things women this IWD 2023 by visiting www.smsupermalls.com and following @smsupermalls on social media.
NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.
BrandNews, life advertorial, advertorial, SM Supermalls, SM Prime, SM, Women's Month, women, beauty