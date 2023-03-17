When women work together, great things happen

Photo source: SM Supermalls

It is the month to celebrate women all around the world – their contributions, their care for the society, and how they are standing up for rights and justice for everyone.

Ladies, take center stage as SM celebrates Women's Power throughout the month of March. Lots of activities, both online and on-ground, are in store to empower women and girls all over the country.

Ready to break the code. (From L-R) SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan joins Philippine Commission on Women Executive Director Atty. Kristine Yuzon-Chaves, Philippine Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Gustavo Gonzalez, and UN Women Country Programme Coordinator Ms. Lenlen Mesina during the International Women's Day event at the SM Aura Premier Samsung Hall. Joining them are NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillion and Congresswoman Geraldine Roman, Chairperson of the House Committee on Women and Gender Equality. The whole-day event titled "Breaking the Code: Equality for All Through Technology and Innovation" puts the spotlight on bridging the digital gender gap and promoting equality for girls and women in digital education and technology sectors. Photo source: SM Supermalls

Join the Future of Women Global Summit

SM Supermalls joined the UN Women in kicking off the IWD 2023 celebration through a women's summit last March 8, at the SM Aura Premier Samsung Hall. Focusing on the future of women in ICT, the two-part event gathered young women, country leaders, policymakers, and advocates together to share perspectives and affirm their commitment to supporting digital equality for women and girls.

SM City Lucena. Photo source: SM City Lucena

SM City San Jose Del Monte. Photo source: SM City San Jose del Monte

Support your local Womenpreneurs

Good finds for ladies are on sale at the SM Womenpreneur Market. This pop-up of small and medium businesses owned by women for women will give you everything you need from food and beauty to wellness and fashion.

Photo source: SM Supermalls

Wednesdays are for women

Shopping on Wednesdays has become tempting as the Women's Wednesday Sale returns.

Achieve the glow-up you deserve with special discounts, deals, and promos on fashion, beauty, and fitness exclusively for women every Wednesday of March.

Photo source: SM Supermalls

SM City East Ortigas. Photo source: SM City East Ortigas

SM City Manila. Photo source: SM City Manila

Celebrate Women's Power on IG

Capture the beauty and power of women at the beautiful spots and installations all over SM. Be free to express your own uniqueness and creativity in the specially-designed selfie spaces in partnership with Selfie Studio. Do not forget to tag @smsupermalls on IG.

Photo source: SM Supermalls

Exciting days await every SM woman. So, be bold, brave, and confident with these activities. Confidently step forward in fashion, beauty, wellness, and express yourselves to make a positive impact.

Stay updated on all things women this IWD 2023 by visiting www.smsupermalls.com and following @smsupermalls on social media.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.