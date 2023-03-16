Wake up your senses at the Manila Coffee Festival 2023

Photo source: Pexels

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. People drink it to relax and sometimes to wake up their senses. Coffee has become a big part of many people's lives and most of us just cannot live without it.

Perk up, Manila! The country's annual coffee lifestyle event is happening at Newport World Resorts this year. On March 17, 18, and 19, the Manila Coffee Festival 2023 (MCF2023) returns with a full roster of events to celebrate everything about coffee. From 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, the three-day festival is brewing up exciting activities from engaging talks with coffee experts, live cultural performances, art exhibitions, and much more —all served with a fresh cup o' joe at the Marriott Grand Ballroom's MGBX Convention Hall.

Photo source: Newport World Resorts

"We are happy to host the Manila Coffee Festival here at the Marriott within Newport World Resorts. The MGBX Convention Hall is the right choice for such a huge event. The space spans 4,400 sqm., enough for guests to explore and discover everything there is to know about Manila's coffee scene.

We look forward to more wonderful Marriott Moments with our MCF2023 collaborators," shares Bruce Winton, Multi-Property Vice President - The Philippines, Marriott International, and General Manager, Marriott Hotel Manila as he welcomes the meaningful collaborations for life's big and winning events at the Marriott Grand Ballroom's MGBX.

This year's Manila Coffee Festival spotlights the country's coffee heritage, food, and subcultures. The festival will feature insightful talks, aptly dubbed Kape Talks (KTalks), with seasoned industry experts. KTalks will allow audiences to learn about coffee's place in the culinary world, the nation's coffee subculture, and other coffee stories from individuals who are shaping the robust industry.

Throughout the three-day affair, expert brewers will be at the Single Origin Bar to provide guests with their best cups of coffee that may delight casual drinkers and connoisseurs alike. At the Double Shot Bar, mixologists will present boozy creations to exhibit how coffee may go from a morning pick-me-up to a staple at cocktail hour.

For the art enthusiasts, they may visit the Art Hall at the MCF2023. This year's festival exhibit is curated by Sining, Kape at Kultura, and the Association of Coffee Artists of the Philippines. Stunning visual art from both local and international artists will fill a 200 feet gallery within the venue.

Aside from this year's main events, the MCF2023 will also feature an Alternative Mobility Exhibit by the MOVE Caravan of bicycle and scooter enthusiasts to promote alternative mobility in the Metro's cities. The festival's exhibitors and sponsors will also provide live demos and workshops for the coffee-loving community.

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts. For more information on the Manila Coffee Festival at the MGBX Convention Hall, visit their website and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Newport World Resorts Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.