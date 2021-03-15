Home improvements made easy in this store

Nowadays, one only needs to go to one place and get everything they will need there. This idea of one-stop-shop stores is very helpful for consumers and saves them a lot of time and effort.

AllHome, a full-line home center, turned its store into a one-stop-shop concept with the goal of providing just about everything any customer will need for any home improvement project.

From customized furniture to designer items for your home, they have a wide selection for anyone to choose from, ranging from furniture, appliances, linen, homewares, hardware, construction, to tiles and sanitary wares.



Here are the store sections you will find at AllHome.

Hardware



This store is not just for home decors and furniture, it also offers hard materials and hardware supplies for your DIY home improvements.



AllHome's hardware section houses electrical, home safety and security materials, and housekeeping. Even the tiniest bolts and screws for your door can be found here. For the green thumbs, it sells lawn and garden tools.



Paints and sundries, plumbing, pet care, and automotive items can be found in their hardware section along with decorative lightings with different choices of ceiling lights like chandeliers, lamps, outdoor lightings, and wall lamps.

Construction

In building a home it is important to know where your architects, builders, contractors, and designers get their materials. AllHome is providing future homeowners quality products to help prevent them from the headache of regular maintenance.

It has lumber, cement mixes, plywood, boards, and roofing in the construction materials section. There are also different choices for its door and window designs.

If you plan to have a two-story house or more, there are stair components, too. Insulation and molding materials are also available.

Tiles and sanitary wares

They say that the more choices to choose from, the better. AllHome's tile section gives its consumers just that.



Homeowners and builders can choose from different flooring types such as carpet tiles, ceramic, natural stone, engineered wood, laminated flooring, and even linoleum. The store also offers commonly used designs such as porcelain tiles.



If you wish to have an Instagrammable bathroom, take a look at the sanitary wares section and you may just discover the bathtub or vanity mirror of your dreams. Customers can also pick from their water closet, sanitary faucet, shower panel, lavatory, and urinal designs along with other sanitary accessories.

Furniture



If you are someone who likes to pin and save home design inspirations, you can now bring that to life with AllHome's furniture section.

Consumers can now have their living room makeovers as quality products like sofa sets, sofa beds, and recliners are within reach, with carpets, dividers, accent chairs, and tables to complete the aesthetic.



This category also includes bedroom, dining, office, and outdoor furniture.

Appliances







Customers can get their home entertainment set, refrigerators, washing machine, air conditioners, cooking appliances, and dish dryers here. It also has small appliances like blenders, rice cookers, microwave ovens, and air purifiers.

Check out its wide collection of appliances for when you are completing a new home or just updating the old one.

Homewares



The homewares section gives consumers different home decors and items to further beautify their homes. There are various designs of tabletops, decorative vases, figurines, and photo frames with wall decors like clocks, canvas frames, and wall arts to give your home a more personal touch.



Under the homewares section is where the kitchenware is found. Different kitchen accessories for both cooking and baking can be found here as well.

Linen

Last but not the least, to help customers end the day with a night of restful sleep, AllHome houses linens.

Different linens for every part of your house can be found here. Bedroom linens, living room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining linen are all in one place for an easier shopping experience.

To make shopping for home improvement products more convenient, AllHome is providing its customers a way to shop in the comforts of their homes.

Customers can download the AllHome app on the Apple Store or Google Play. Shoppers can also browse all the products that the store is offering at its website. Here all you need to do is add to cart, check out, and wait for delivery.

For more information visit its Facebook page or its website.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.