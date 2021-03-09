The hatchback that suits your driving style

Choosing a car is exciting but never easy especially when you are presented with a variety of options. But when a car has the functions, design and style, and safety features that are suited for your lifestyle, picking the right one can give you such joy and thrill.

Automotive company Toyota Motor Philippines recently made upgrades and improvements to its Toyota Yaris model to better suit every driver's style.

Here are the features and improvements you need to know about the new Toyota Yaris.

Styled for looks

For buyers who are into the hatchback form, the new Yaris offers a sporty, mesh-type front grille that makes it stand out from the crowd. The rear spoiler also gives an added bit of style and personality.

The wide-winged headlamps are also one of its features. These were redesigned and upgraded to LED to highlight its Daytime Running Lights feature.

This Daytime Running Light feature together with the LED foglamps were upgraded to give your car an enhanced style and look.

The vibrant color also gives it a sporty feel. The new Yaris comes in a cyan metallic color, citrus mica metallic, and red mica metallic. For a classic look, the super white II color is also available.

Styled for function and comfort

Comfortability and function are some of its leading features and are now up-to-date to fit different driving styles. With the 1.5 S CVT variant, customers can sit back and relax with its synthetic leather seats, as well as its new interior trims that match the stylish exterior design. The 1.5 S CVT offers a 6-speaker-system and the 1.3 E CVT has a 4-speaker-system, both offer an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for users to control its infotainment system.

The paddle shifter was retained from the previous generation to provide convenience to its customers. This paddle shifter gives your car a sportier and manual feel and is helpful when overtaking. The steering wheel on the other hand is designed so drivers can easily maneuver. Media control buttons are also accessible on the steering wheel, so drivers can manage their media whenever they want.

The 1.5 S CVT variant also retained its Smart Entry and Push Start System features to give its customers a convenient way to lock and unlock their car and start the engine with just a press of a button.

Styled for experience

The new Toyota Yaris comes with two variants – the 1.5 S CVT and the 1.3 E CVT. Both these variants provide fuel efficiency at all engine speeds. Meanwhile, the continuous variable transmission (CVT) gives seamless shifts between gears.

To meet everyone’s driving mood, the 1.5 S CVT variant offers Eco and Sport Drive Mode. This feature gives more control as drivers can now customize their drives.

Styled for safety

The safety feature of a car is one of the most important things that every buyer should take into consideration. That is why the new Toyota Yaris was upgraded with its industry-leading 7 SRS airbags, with airbags on all sides. These numerous airbags not only keep drivers but also passengers safe.

The 1.5 S CVT variant also offers an automated feature called speed-sensing door lock, so doors automatically lock when the driver speeds up.

There is no telling when the road is sticky or slippery, but no need to worry as the new Toyota Yaris features Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). This safety feature assists in stabilizing the car when abruptly turning on a tight curve and preventing side skids in slippery road conditions.

Another upgrade is the Hill-Start Assist where drivers can safely advance uphill from a full stop with ease. The Anti-Lock Braking System feature allows drivers to steer during sudden hard braking by preventing wheels from locking up.

All these upgrades and improvements from interior to exterior make the new Toyota Yaris a car styled for every style. With its unique advantages, safety features, functions, and comfortability component, consumers can sit back knowing that they have invested their money right.

Check out all its new features on this video:

For more information, visit Toyota Motor Philippines' website.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.