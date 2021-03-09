Have a GIGA-ginhawa life with GIGAMANIA

With the current situation putting workspaces, schools, and social gatherings online, the need to stay connected becomes even more apparent, Filipinos are having a difficult time going and staying online.

Cellular service network TNT hopes to offer some reprieve to its users and offer them a GIGA-ginhawa life with the launch of its GIGAMANIA Promo.

The GIGAMANIA Promo is a raffle promo that gives TNT users a chance to win over P30 million worth of exciting prizes and weekly freebies exclusive to TNT, Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, and Smart Bro users nationwide.

TNT gives KaTropas a chance to have a GIGA-ginhawa life in many different ways. Many have switched to online classes, online kwentuhan and kumustahan, and online workspaces, but not everyone has an optimal device for it. That is why, TNT is giving away brand-new smartphones to 10 lucky winners weekly to help them keep up.

The GIGAMANIA Promo also includes P1 million cash during weekly draws and P10 million cash during the grand draw to give winners a chance to recover with better opportunities, whether it be starting their own small business, start building their dream house, or start investing to earn more. Imagine the saya opportunities and GIGA-ginhawa life you will experience when you win one of these.

TNT is also including weekly freebies like free calls, texts, and 30GB data to help Filipinos get in touch with their families, and KaTropa.

Here is how you can win these exciting prizes:

1. Download the GigaLife App available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

2. Click the GIGAMANIA link from the app to register.

3. Start earning GIGA points by subscribing to GIGA offers.

These GIGA points will earn users GIGAMANIA raffle entries. Subscribers can also use these GIGA points to redeem data treats and avail promos on the app.

Watch how TNT is making lives GIGA-ginhawa:

These are just some of the ways TNT is giving its subscribers a chance to have a GIGA-ginhawa life - a reason to smile and hope amidst the current situation that life will get better.

The GIGAMANIA promo runs from December 2020 to April 2021.

For more deals and promos visit its website.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.