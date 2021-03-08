Benefits of drinking fortified milk

Drinking milk is an unquestionable practice for newborns and children, but did you know that it is also a good source of calcium and other important nutrients for adults?

According to the Nutritional Guidelines for Filipinos by the Department of Science and Technology's Food and Nutrition Research Institute, one guideline to achieve good health and optimal nutritional status is to ''consume milk, milk products, and other calcium-rich food such as small fish and shellfish, every day for healthy bones and teeth.''

However, not every Filipino is able to drink milk. It can be due to the price points, the taste, or even, accessibility.



NESTLÉ, one of the trusted milk brands with over 150 years of dairy expertise, offers a new way for everyone to enjoy the goodness of milk with NESTLÉ Fortified Milk.

NESTLÉ Fortified Milk presents an affordable yet deliciously creamy milk option for the whole family. It is fortified with Vitamin A and C for immunity, Calcium for growth, Zinc for cognitive development, and energy-releasing support nutrients in B Vitamins.

It promises a creamy taste that everyone in the family can enjoy, with the added boost of nutrients in the formula to help keep the family healthy.

NESTLÉ Fortified Milk is now available in leading supermarkets, groceries, and e-commerce platforms nationwide. It retails at P65.00 for every 1-liter pack.

Drinking milk does appear to have plenty of benefits both for children and their parents. With this product, NESTLÉ hopes that every Filipino family can taste the milk their family deserves and benefit from the delicious goodness of fortified milk without breaking the bank.

NESTLÉ Fortified Milk is available in Lazada and Shopee.

To know more about NESTLÉ and its lineup of milk, visit its website or Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.