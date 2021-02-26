Upskill and be hired at this job summit

Filipinas are conditioned for greater opportunities this 2021.

After a challenging 2020, sometimes, all one needs is a bit of encouragement and a power boost to get back on track and achieve their goals. This is exactly what one of the trusted conditioner brands Cream Silk hopes to do with its Conditioned For Greater Summit and Job Fair.

This free one-day online event will consist of informative sessions that will help equip Pinays with knowledge, connections, and tools relevant to their chosen fields. It hopes to give them the power to boost the trajectory of their careers, earn a promotion, or land their dream job.

The two-hour event will be held on March 1, 2021 (Monday) and will start with talks from various key speakers. It will also introduce the brand's partnership with education technology platform Edukasyon.ph and include an exclusive Digital Marketing Course..

The job summit and workshops are all free to give Filipinas accessible opportunities and insights on their industry of choice.

Cream Silk and Edukasyon.ph teamed up to create one-hour free online courses in fields such as Sales, Communication, and Project Management. These courses provide Filipinas applicable knowledge they need such as selling in the new normal, communicating effectively with customers, and managing projects remotely. Anyone can take these courses and they can be accessed by registering on the Conditioned For Greater Academy.

After completing their free online course, the applicant will get a Certified Learning Badge on LinkedIn that they can use to upgrade their curriculum vitae (CV). Then they can proceed to the job fair website, where they can upload their CV for a chance to be interviewed by top hiring companies right away.

Renowned influencers, girl bosses, and personalities are slated to lead the summit, such as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Co-Founder of Mano Amiga Philippines and She Talks Asia Lynn Pinugu, and lifestyle journalist Marie Lozano, among many others.

The Conditioned For Greater Job Summit aims to boost the morale of job seekers as it comes at the heels of the country's 10.2% unemployment rate and what is believed to be the 'second wave' of unemployment.

The world may be difficult and challenging, but Cream Silk believes that simply 'good' is never enough and that this year, anyone can be greater than ever.

