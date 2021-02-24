3 things to check in your child's milk

Growing kids need all the support they can get as they traverse the delicate stage of childhood. This phase is crucial in forming a strong foundation for a healthier tomorrow.

Experts agree that milk plays a big role in a child's growth and nutrition. Drinking milk, even for older children, comes with plenty of advantages, especially in getting all the right nutrition they need.

Parents only want the best for their children. This means choosing the best nutrition - and milk - that will support their growth and well-being.

To help parents make mindful decisions in purchasing milk for their kids, here is a checklist to know what qualities to look for.

Safety

Parents are very cautious about what they feed their children and this is justified. Researching a milk brand and the company that produces it will help you decide if the milk is safe. Checking on the community experience of a particular brand will also let you know if it is a good product.

Researching is key in making sure that your children will benefit from the milk you are feeding them and that it will aid their growth, not hinder it.

Quality

Using quality ingredients and having strict manufacturing standards also speak a lot about the milk brand. The milk itself should be pure and free of chemicals that pose a risk to children.

A milk's quality will give way to a taste that children will love and assure parents that it is safe.

Nutrition

Another thing to check is if the milk has all the nutrients that a growing child may need.

Nutrients to look out for are calcium for strong teeth and bones, Vitamin A for good eyesight, Vitamin B for healthy red blood cells and nerves, and protein for tissue and muscle building – all these will greatly benefit your child's development.

Milk plays a big role in this crucial stage, so it is important to know if a product has essential and important nutrients that will aid your child in creating a strong foundation.



In its journey to nourish healthier tomorrows, one of the trusted milk companies in the Philippines, Wyeth Nutrition provides high-quality milk as an option for Filipino families.

With over one hundred years of expertise, Wyeth Nutrition has developed premium nutritional products scientifically designed to meet the need of mothers and their children. It has a whole range of milk products for children 3 years old and above and for pregnant and lactating mothers.

All of its milk products such as Bonakid Preschool 3+, Promil Four, Promil Gold Four, and Promama adhere to three guidelines - safety, quality, and nutrition — because it believes that healthier tomorrows start with safe, quality nutrition.

These guidelines have been at the center of every ingredient and production process of the company. Its manufacturing facility adheres to the highest standards of cleanliness and sterility, with regular and strict quality checks done so that no harmful microorganisms get into any of its products. Its milk only uses high-quality ingredients, measured in world-class laboratories, and carefully packed before reaching your doorstep. Lastly, its milk brands are specially formulated for the nutrition of Filipino children, infused with scientifically formulated micro and macro-nutrients that support their needs.

All these guidelines are in place to better partner with moms in nourishing a brighter future for their families.

With the right nutritious milk drink, your child will have no problem growing up stronger and healthier.

To learn more about Wyeth Nutrition and its products, visit its website or its Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.