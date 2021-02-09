The smartphone that combines function and style

Global smartphone brand vivo's newest offering, the vivo Y31, is officially available in all vivo outlets beginning February 6, 2021.

Now, you can enjoy a device with a longer run time, functions seamlessly among several apps with a high-performance processor, and takes photos and videos in detail even at night. These and many other features are in vivo Y31 and will be available for P12,999.

Adding to these are the exclusive freebies of a 10,000mAh power bank and pair of high-quality earphones, worth P3,899 together, for every purchase of the vivo Y31 from February 6-12, 2021.

The smartphone that can deliver all-day performance, the vivo Y31, is finally here. This gadget is available beginning February 6, 2021, for P12,999.

The vivo Y31 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture on the rear. It is fine-tuned with a second 2-megapixel bokeh camera and a third 2-megapixel macro camera, well complemented by an 8-megapixel camera on the front for finer selfies. It is also powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supported by proprietary fast charging which is perfect for all-day fun.

That non-stop gadget action is matched with an ultra-reliable processor. The vivo Y31 functions on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor that allows for lag-free multitasking between apps. This efficiency runs on Android Funtouch OS 11 and allows for dual-sim with the acceptance of nano-sim cards. To top it off, it stands out in accessibility with its side-mounted fingerprint scanner technology.

Storage is not a problem as well for the vivo Y31 as it is supported by an 8GB and 128GB RAM/ROM storing capacity. With this, you get reliable safekeeping of your fun memories and creative works.

vivo Y31 users are meant to stand out from the crowd with its sleek 8.36mm slim and light form. The attractive design is paired with the phone's stylish colors: Racing Black and Ocean Blue.

Stand out from the crowd with vivo Y31's stylish 8.36mm slim and light form.

These specs and features all come together to make a device that favors what this generation is about – creative, productive, and loves to be entertained.

Get your hands on the latest vivo Y31 in all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide. For more details of the vivo Y31, visit vivo's website or follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.