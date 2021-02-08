Online courses to help you get a job this 2021

Living in the world today can be tough. Different challenges can be found in every corner just as new opportunities are being made available in the market

When it comes to employment, job hunting in the new normal may be especially fierce but by upgrading your field of expertise and having in-demand skills, you will have an easier time standing out from other candidates.

Currently, the most sought-after skills in the new normal are in the field of Sales, Digital Marketing, Communications/ Customer Service, and Project Management.

One of the trusted conditioner brands, Cream Silk partnered with education technology platform Edukasyon.ph to offer free 1-hour online courses in its Online Academy [LINK OUT: https://creamsilk-conditionedforgreater.edukasyon.ph/] to upskill Filipinas and help them bounce back and be greater. These short online courses can help Filipinas be equipped with essential skills and help them secure a job right after.

The free online courses are:

Selling in the new normal – sales strategies when selling remotely How to communicate effectively – how to communicate in the workplace Project management – knowing the right tools to effectively manage projects

Course completers earn Digital LinkedIn Certification Badges that serve as a fast pass to prospective employers. They are then linked by Edukasyon.ph to its partner hiring companies such as SM Supermalls, Facebook, 24/7, Accenture, and Cloudstaff.

This 2021, you are #ConditionedForGreater. Sign up for free online courses here and upgrade your career now.

