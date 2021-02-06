Get freebies with this stylish smartphone

With technological advancements seen in just about every aspect of modern life, today's content-loving generation has a high expectation when it comes to new gadgets entering the market.

vivo responds to this with the release of the latest member of its Y series, the vivo Y31. Every pre-order purchase of this smartphone, from February 6 to 12, 2021, will come with premium freebies to give its users all-day fun.

The vivo Y31 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture on the rear. It is fine-tuned with a second 2-megapixel bokeh camera and a third 2-megapixel macro camera, well complemented by an 8-megapixel camera on the front for finer selfies. It is also powered by a 5000mAh battery and supported by a proprietary fast charger for non-stop use.

It delivers functionality running on Android Funtouch OS 11, 128GB of built-in storage, and allows for dual-sim with nano-sim cards. To top it off, it stands out in accessibility with its side-mounted fingerprint scanner technology.

Adding further to the excitement of the latest release from the global smartphone brand are the exclusive freebies of a 10,000mAh power bank and a pair of high-quality earphones, worth P3,899.

The stylish vivo Y31 will be available on February 13, 2021 in Racing Black and Ocean Blue colors for P12,999. Pre-order the handset to avail of the limited-time premium freebies.

For more details on this exciting new device, visit vivo's website or follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.