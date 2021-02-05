Valentine treat for the whole family

Celebrating Valentine is no longer just for couples or people in a relationship. It can also be celebrated as a family or as a group with friends and workmates. Some may even have second thoughts about celebrating Valentine over a dinner date or a movie date because of the current health situation.

Which is why, Mang Inasal, one of the leading grilleries in the country, is treating its customers to a Take-out and Delivery Blowout promo from February 5 to 19, 2021.

Families can now celebrate together with their favorite chicken inasal. This promo will allow customers to get a free one-piece Chicken inasal large for every purchase of Chicken inasal family size large. This promo only applies for takeout and delivery orders.

The family size comes with four pieces of chicken inasal large paa or pecho, and can choose over original or spicy flavor. The complimentary chicken inasal will be the same variant as the type of family size purchased.

This blowout treat's price starts at P355 which is good for five persons. Grab this deal and share the love with your family and friends.

To allow more customers to enjoy this treat, customers can only buy up to a maximum of three orders per transaction.

Spread love and plan your Valentine date with your family by ordering via GrabFood or FoodPanda. Customers can also check Mang Inasal's Facebook page for the list of Mang Inasal stores you can visit or join its Viber community for more deals and promos.

