Gaming smartphones get a sleek upgrade in this new model

Mobile gaming is undoubtedly a big part in the lives of many Filipino youths. The quest to find the ideal phone with the right specs and the most value for money is something many of them do.

Global smartphone brand vivo takes part in this quest and powers up the fun and productivity with the release of its latest smartphone in the country – the vivo Y31.

The newest addition to its Y-series comes with an exciting list of upgrades to make this model a step-up from its predecessor. It presents an unrivaled choice at an affordable price with its faster processor, longer battery life, and flagship-like camera features.

Designed for efficiency and versatility, the Y31 runs on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor, a performance-defining processor that operates on Android 11 for an enhanced entertainment experience. It also has a significantly longer-lasting run time with a 5000mAh battery, conveniently supported with an 18W fast charge for uninterrupted use.

Staying true to its aim of matching the taste and dynamism of its users, the vivo Y31 is equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera to allow for clear shots all day, from morning until night, with its advanced night mode feature. It also sports two more rear cameras, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera and another 2-megapixel macro camera. The front 8-megapixel camera of the Y31 was also created to deliver finer captures in both photo and video mode.

More than the camera quality, it also showcases a stunning display that makes it a desirable entertainment and gaming device. Colors pop in its 6.58-inch full HD screen with the game-changing Halo FullView™ Display. Its Halo FullView™ Display makes browsing photos and videos easier, supports better chatting experience, makes texts more visible for hassle-free reading, and provides a more immersive viewing experience with edge-to-edge display.

The Y31 boasts an 8GB and 128GB RAM/ROM storage packaged in a sleek 8.36mm slim and light body that is easy to hold.

A dynamic experience awaits in the newest vivo Y31, packed with longer-lasting battery life and high-end technology beyond its smartphone category, at P12,999. Experience all-day fun and productivity with the vivo Y31.

The vivo Y31 is an option for those looking for a smartphone that delivers on power, versatility, quality, and style, all at a price point that is accessible for everyone.

Ahead of its official availability in the Philippines, the vivo Y31 can be pre-ordered from February 6 to 12, along with exclusive premium freebies.

For more details about the vivo Y31, visit vivo's website or follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.