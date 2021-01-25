Here's your cheat sheet to boost productivity at home

Working from home can be stressful in this era of social distancing, as the work and living space are inevitably blended together. Being unable to properly separate your work station from your living space can be a real challenge. Not only might it feel like there is a never-ending stream of work waiting to be done post-work hours, household chores such as doing the dishes during the workday can also get in your way and disrupt your workflow and productivity.

Fret not as the good news is with the right equipment and proper planning, you can create the ideal workstation and living space for an enjoyable and productive work from home experience.

Here is a curated list of products that will help you stay organized and on top of your game, because #NasaLazadaYan.

1. Height Adjustable Power Glass Table

Some studies suggest that sitting for prolonged periods might raise health risks such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. If you find yourself spending extensive amounts of time in front of your laptop or computer, why not grab this table that allows you to quickly adjust its height to transform your work desk from sitting to standing anytime.

Aside from improving your health and posture, this high-tech table gives you plenty of space for your computer and work documents. It also comes with convenient USB ports and a wireless charging port, so you can easily charge your phone and other electronic devices.

2. Indoor Cycling Bike with Desk

Working from home might involve sitting in front of your work station most of the day, which might reduce physical activity and result in tight muscles due to sitting for long hours. If you want to incorporate some physical activity into your daily routine, but do not have the luxury of time to sneak in a workout, bag this indoor exercise bike with an adjustable-height desk attached.

3. Magnetic LED Light

Looking for an ideal lighting equipment for reading, video calls, or doing your makeup before a conference call? This magnetic LED light provides all-around convenience, allowing you to adjust the brightness based on your preference. It is also easily detachable and portable so you can reconfigure your living space to suit your needs.

4. Lap Desk with Pillow and Cable Hole

For those who prefer switching workplaces for a change of environment, you would also appreciate this lap desk with a cushion. This portable lap desk will allow you to comfortably use your computer, write, or read while stretching your legs out on your couch or in the garden. The lap desk also comes with an anti-slip strip to hold your items in place, and a cable hole so that the distracting cables from your electronic devices can be neatly stowed away.

5. Multi-purpose Cooker

This instant multi-purpose cooker will enable you to conveniently prepare your favorite meal without spending hours in the kitchen. These electric cookers can carry out the functions of many appliances such as pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, oven, steamer, fryer, and even a yogurt-maker. All you need to do is pick a recipe, purchase and prepare the ingredients, pop them in the cooker, and choose the right program.

6. Meat Thawing Tray & Chopping Board

With this 2-in-1 kitchen tool, you can now quickly defrost frozen food without a microwave. For the forgetful folks out there, all you need to do is leave frozen meat or poultry on the tray. This versatile kitchen item also doubles up as a chopping board, so once your item is thawed, you can immediately cut and prepare your food so that it is ready to cook.

7. Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

Indulge in a relaxing shower and unwind to your favorite tunes with these waterproof Bluetooth speakers from Bose. You can also make the best out of your time in the bathroom by listening to an audiobook, podcast, or industry talk while you take a bath. With these portable Bluetooth speakers, you can also multitask as you hang the laundry or do other household chores.

8. Handheld Portable Mini Vacuum

In dire need of a compact device that will help you quickly clean up your workspace? This mini vacuum cleaner may just be what you are looking for. This mini vacuum is ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach spots in your workspace or even small pieces of dirt and dust wedged in your computer keyboard.

9. Alarm Clock with Projector

You can avoid having to look for a tiny clock to keep track of time with this unique alarm clock, which has a projector to display the time onto your ceiling or wall, and allows you to adjust the level of brightness of your clock's display. Not only that, but this futuristic alarm clock also doubles as an indoor thermometer and a tool that gauges the humidity of the environment.

10. Six-in-one Multi-tool Pen

Ever wished there was a pen that also functions as a screwdriver, stylus, bubble level, ruler, and a Philips screwdriver flathead? Well, this six-in-one pen is a handyman's dream. This multi-functional pen is also a convenient tool that will let you work on anything from assembling your DIY projects to jotting down important work notes to stay organized.

On the hunt for more unique and interesting finds on Lazada? Simply head on to the #NasaLazadaYan page on your Lazada app, tap the Nasa Lazada Yan button or swipe left on the channel bar and click the ''more'' icon to view all channels, and the Nasa Lazada Yan channel icon will appear.

To know more, visit Lazada's website and follow its Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts for updates.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.