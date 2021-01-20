Kumon Philippines celebrates 25 Years of Nurturing the Love for Learning

Kumon was born out of a father's love for his son. In fact, what started as a loving father's idea of creating learning materials to help his son develop strong calculation skills has turned into a learning method that has helped pursue the potential of students around the world, especially in the Philippines.

In 1954, Mr. Toru Kumon developed the Kumon Program so that his son, Takeshi, could develop the needed skills and abilities to study mathematics with ease. From studying his son's school materials, he found out that these materials progressed too quickly from one topic to the next. He decided to design his own materials to help his son develop strong calculation skills.

The success of the program was more than what he expected since Takeshi was able to solve problems in differential and integral calculus by sixth grade.

The first-ever Kumon Center was Mr. Toru Kumon's home.

Considering Takeshi's evident development and firm in his belief that what was possible for one child is possible for others, Mr. Toru Kumon set out to offer his learning method to as many children as possible – this has become known as the kindness movement. It was a mission he set out to pursue. This also started the growth of the Kumon Method in Japan as the Kumon Institute of Education was established in Osaka, Japan in 1958 with 300 students in 13 Centers.

Kumon reached the Philippines in 1982 as the need for a supplemental learning program that develops students' academic skills and character increased. The first Kumon Center was opened and handled by a Japanese instructor. As the number of Centers started to increase, Kumon Philippines was formally established on August 15, 1996. Since then, the method has been growing in the country with three branch offices in Makati City, Quezon City, and Cebu City that supports more than 300 Centers and 45,000 students nationwide.

As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, Kumon Philippines is happy to share one of its first surprises for the year: The Online New Student Promo Triple Treat.

