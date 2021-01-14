Smart welcomes 2021 with GIGAMANIA

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. welcomes the new year with a bang with the GIGAMANIA promo, exclusive to lucky subscribers qualified to win more than P30 million worth of exciting prizes and weekly freebies just by downloading and using the GigaLife App.

GIGAMANIA is open to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, and TNT subscribers from December 2020 to April 2021. For the chance of a lifetime, simply download the GigaLife App, register to Giga Mania, and subscribe to GIGA offers or pay your postpaid bill through the app to earn and accumulate GigaPoints.



21 new millionaires in 2021



Each GigaPoint you earn during the promo period corresponds to a GIGAMANIA raffle entry, so the more GigaPoints you earn, the greater your chances of winning special prizes such as smartphones, free data, and P1 million cash during the weekly draws. One lucky subscriber will also take home P10 million cash during the grand draw.

All in all, there will be a total of 21 new GIGAMANIA millionaires whose luck will change this year.



On top of all these giga prizes, 72 million prepaid subscribers of Smart, Smart Bro, and TNT can also enjoy instant weekly freebies and treats in the form of SMS, calls, and data just by having the GigaLife App.



Download the GigaLife App now to join



To maximize your millionaire chances, download and use the GigaLife App for a simple, easy, and smart way to manage your digital activities.



Available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the GigaLife App enables you to monitor your mobile usage and conveniently register to GIGA promos if you are a prepaid subscriber. On the other hand, if you are a postpaid subscriber, you can rely on the app to conveniently pay your bill with just a few taps on your smartphone, check your usage, and link all your other accounts.



For every promo registration or bill payment made through the app, you can earn and accumulate GigaPoints, which you can then use to redeem data treats and avail of offers and promos on the app.



The GigaLife App is powered by Smart LTE, the country's fastest mobile data network as certified by third-party mobile internet analytics firms, such as Opensignal and Ookla.



For more details on GIGAMANIA, visit this website and follow Smart's official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.