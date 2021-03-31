Three life lessons from the quarantine

March 17, 2020 marks the first time that the Philippines experienced an island-wide community quarantine and state of calamity status due to the ongoing health crisis. Filipinos were forbidden to leave their place of residence, work across industries stopped, and travel was banned – all part of containment measures against the virus.

As the first anniversary of this life-changing occasion arrived, so does the implementation of another round of lockdowns due to the country recording record-high cases of new infections.

With everyone staying indoors once more, it is time to look back at some of the lessons many people had learned during the first quarantine.

Let go and learn from the past

Time spent sheltering at home with the fear of the pandemic happening outside has brought an important point. During a time when the reality of life and death forbodes, previous grudges, mistakes, or regrets no longer matter.

A good practice is to learn from the events of the past in order to avoid making the same mistakes twice. Change is an inevitable part of human life and if one kept living in the past, they will never be able to live the life they deserve.

It is true that something as intangible as this is easier said than done. However, there are a few tangible things that you can do to help.

If you find yourself being stuck in a loop, repeating previous mistakes or regrets over and over again, make a conscious effort to stop whatever it is that you are thinking and breathe. According to the Mayo Clinic, meditation such as guided meditation, mindfulness, or yoga is a simple and fast way to relieve stress and find inner peace. Even something as simple as a few minutes of relaxed, focused breathing can help restore calm and break away from unhealthy thoughts.

If you prefer something more stimulating, an energetic workout routine can help take the edge off. Do these things frequently to help you come to terms with the situation.

Ultimately, the best that one can do is to let go of any lingering holds of the past and learn from it. As that is the only way one can truly move forward and live in the present.

Make the most out of the present

When the community quarantine was first announced in 2020, people suddenly found themselves with more time in their hands. This pause gave busy professionals the chance to spend more time with loved ones, develop hobbies they have never tried before, or just rest from the daily grind.

At the same time, some were led to discover that nothing is permanent and anything can be gone in a moment. Countless people have lost their loved ones to this tragedy and many could not even mourn properly due to the interment regulations. Others have lost their livelihood and struggled to put food on the table.

So, make the most out of what you have today. Start living in the moment and stop putting off things you want to do because you will never know if tomorrow would still be the same. Much like how the Philippines is undergoing quarantine once more for public safety when people thought that those days are over.

Make it a priority to spend quality time with your loved ones. Mealtimes are often a great way for family members to bond – from preparing the food, setting the dinner table, chatting over the meal, and up to clean up time. Keep phones off the table and let conversations flow.

Call up friends or relatives you have not seen in a long time and ask how they are doing. Schedule virtual hangouts for people important to you.

Remember to also spend quality time with yourself. Set a day in the week where you will treat yourself with your favorite food, movie, or just allow yourself to catch up on sleep. Try gardening, pottery making, or leather-crafting. You can also take a lesson on wine pairing or antique collecting.

Recall the things that you loved doing before you entered the busy workforce and do it now. Live in the moment and appreciate the little things in life.

Life is more than your status or the expensive things you own. Oftentimes, it is the intangible things like laughter, kindness, time, and love that truly matter.

Prepare for the future

There is more to life than this single event, no matter how life-altering at a global scale it may be. The infection will eventually go away and life will go on, so do what you can to learn from the experience and be ready for next time.

This is perhaps one of the most important lessons that people have learned during their time in lockdown. Accidents happen and people will never really know when something catastrophic will occur, so it is best to be well-prepared for any scenario.

Undeniably, many have struggled with their finances during this time as a good portion of the workforce had to stop working – some have even lost their jobs or businesses.

If you are a person who is seeking to be better prepared for the future, one way to do so is to start making smart financial decisions and upgrade your investment portfolio as early as possible.

People who have invested solely in one market or local funds know how unpredictable the Philippine economy can be, that is why it may be a good idea to start diversifying your portfolio and tapping global markets.

Investing in global funds can mean higher opportunities for growth and minimized market risks. Potential returns are higher since you are not reliant on a single economy and can take advantage of the economic growth of foreign countries. Your portfolio is also faced with less risk as you are investing in different markets.

To help Filipinos be better prepared and get started in global investments, one of the trusted global insurance companies, AXA, introduced the Peso-Denominated Dollar Funds.

This simplified way of investing in global funds allows people to use local currency (Peso) to access foreign markets all without needing to open a US Dollar (USD) account. Through this, one can invest in AXA's flagship global funds and receive optimized returns with better risk management.

Peso-Denominated Dollar Funds allow you to invest in expertly-managed global funds such as Global Dynamic Allocation Funds (GDAF) Peso and Global Advantage Fund (GAF) Peso. GDAF enables you to invest across different markets in Asia, the US, and Europe all without needing to exchange your peso to USD, while GAF allows you to invest in funds that mirror the trajectory of fast-growing technology-focused companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook.

You can also choose to have a diversified portfolio of both local and global investments under one seamless policy. Compared to investing in purely local funds, capitalizing on both local and foreign markets lets you conveniently spread out your investments for a more balanced approach.

The Peso-Denominated Dollar Funds are available through AXA's Asset Master.

Asset Master is a one-time payment insurance and investment plan. Besides giving you access to these global funds, Asset Master comes with a 125% guaranteed life insurance benefit that will help you secure your legacy for generations to come.

As the recent events have proven, life remains unpredictable. Even when things appear to be getting better, anything can happen to make the situation even worse. However, there are steps you can take to build resilience now and prepare for what is ahead.

By upgrading your investment portfolio with the help of global funds, you can take advantage of the opportunity to be better prepared for whatever happens in the future.

To learn more about how to invest in Peso-Denominated Dollar Funds and Asset Master, talk to an AXA financial partner online or visit its website.

