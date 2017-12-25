PBA: Kiefer leads NLEX in win over GlobalPort

NLEX rookie Kiefer Ravena fired a team-high 20 points. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA -- NLEX registered its second win in the PBA Philippine Cup by turning back GlobalPort, 115-104, on Christmas Day at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Kiefer Ravena and JR Quinahan did the heaviest damage against the Batang Pier, who had to play catch-up since the second quarter.

Ravena scored a career-high 22 points, including a booming three going to the final two minutes to go with his five assists.

Quinahan had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Leading by five points at the half, the Road Warriors widened the gap in the third period with Quinahan leading the the charge.

Ravena took over in the fourth, sinking clutch shots that stopped the Batang Pier on their tracks.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao felt they were lucky to have played GlobalPort without their injured star Terrence Romeo.

"Nabanggit ko before the game na swerte kami, it's a big break for us that Terrence is not playing, just Stanley Pringle... We're just taking advantage of the break at the same time... giving the other guys, the rookies, the opportunity to build that confidence," he said during the post-game interview.

He also gave props to Ravena for another productive outing.

"Kiefer will take care of himself, he knows how to play in this league as young as himself and as a rookie," said the Road Warriors coach.

Stanley Pringle topscored everyone with 33 points for the newly revamped GlobalPort.

The scores:

NLEX 115 - Ravena 20, Quinahan 19, Fonacier 12, Tiongson 10, Alas 9, Baguio 8, Gotladera 8, Miranda 8, Mallari 6, Monfort 5, Rios 5, Taulava 3, Al-Hussaini 2.

GLOBALPORT 104 - Pringle 33, Anthony 19, Grey 13, NAbong 9, Arana 8, Elorde 5, Guinto 4, Taha 4, Juico 4, Sargent 2, Flores 2, Gabayni 1.

Quarter scores: 25-25, 50-45, 84-76, 115-104.

