PBA: Magnolia rallies to clip Phoenix, win 3rd in a row

Paul Lee had 20 points for Maglonia. PBA Media Bureau

Magnolia turned the tables on Phoenix on Saturday to pull off a 97-91 come-from-behind win in the PBA Philippine Cup at Cuneta Astrodome.

Despite trailing 75-67 at the end of the third quarter, the Hotshots tied the count late in the fourth, 89-all, before closing out the Fuel Masters with an 8-2 run.

Paul Lee led Magnolia's balanced effort with 20 points, but it was Rafi Reavis who powered the Hotshots near the end with a double-double effort of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hotshots now sport a 4-1 record, while the Fuel Masters fell to 2-3.

It was a disappointing outcome for coach Louie Alas and the rest of the Fuel Masters, who played hard on Saturday night following a blowout loss to NLEX last time.

“Medyo mabigat ang game na ito. I know Phoenix will bounce back from a bad loss du'n sa last game nila,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said.

Phoenix was up by 5, 87-82, with less than four minutes remaining in the game, but the Hotshots chipped away at the deficit until Marc Barroca's free throws tied the count 89-all.

It all went downhill for Phoenix from there, as Lee and Reavis closed the game.

“Thankful ako sa players kasi ‘di sila nag-give up sa pressure. 'Yung mental toughness namin sa dulo ang nagbigay panalo sa amin,” said Victolero.

The Magnolia coach also took notice of Reavis, who contributed despite coming off an injury.

“Makikita mo naman si Rafi, after 4 minutes inuupo ko kasi nga hindi pa siya 100%. Medyo kulang pa ang hangin niya. But our veteran refuses to lose. Coming from an injury ganyan ang ginawa niyang laro,” he said.

The Hotshots also received significant contributions from 4 other players. Rome dela Rosa had 17 points while Ian Sangalang and Barroca added, 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Marc Pingris, for his part, took down 17 rebounds for Magnolia.

Gelo Alolino led Phoenix with 19 points, while Matthew Wright had 17.

The Scores:

Magnolia 97 - Lee 20, dela Rosa 17, Sangalang 16, Barroca 12, Reavis 11, Simon 6, Jalalon 5, Pingris 4, Ramos 3, Pascual 2, Herndon 1.

Phoenix 91 - Alolino 19, Wright 17, Chan 12, Jazul 9, Eriobu 8, Chua 7, Mendoza 6, Kramer 6, Intal 3, Revilla 2, Perkins 2

Quarters: 30-23, 47-45, 67-75, 97-91

