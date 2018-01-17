PBA: Relentless Rain or Shine destroys Phoenix by 21 points

Jewel Ponferada muscles his way into Phoenix's defense. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Rain or Shine hurled Phoenix back to earth with a 120-99 demolition in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Fuel Masters could not match the Elasto Painters' pace after Rain or Shine unloaded an early 36-9 lead in the opening quarter.

The Elasto Painters never looked back as they snapped a two-game losing skein.

Ed Daquioag was a gem for Rain or Shine with 21 points. James Yap also returned to his old fighting form by chipping in 20.

“I think the players just wanted to win today,” said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia said. “We played two bad games... I told them after the loss against Global that that's not the team I know. I told them I want a running team.”

After trailing, 5-4, at the start of the first period, Rain or Shine unleashed a 14-0 run that had Phoenix reeling.

Aside from Daquioag and Yap, five other Elasto Painters tallied double-digit outputs. Dexter Maiquez had 18, Chris Tiu came up with 17, while Rey Nambatac and Jewel Ponferada had 11 and 10, respectively. Maverick Ahanmisi scored 10.

Before Wednesday's loss, the Fuel Masters were riding high on a two-game win streak.

Matt Wright led the way for Phoenix with 17 markers, the same output of Jason Perkins.

The scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 120 - Daquioag 21, Yap 20, Maiquez 18, Tiu 17, Nambatac 11, Ponferada 10, Ahanmisi 10, Borboran 4, Norwood 4, Trollano 3, Matias 0.

PHOENIX 99 - Wright 17, Perkins 17, Alolino 12, Chan 11, Dehesa 11, Intal 10, Eriobu 7, Kramer 5, Jazul 5, Wilson 2, Mendoza 2, Chua 0, Revilla 0.

Quarter scores: 39-13, 57-40, 98-67, 120-99

