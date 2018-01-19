Trump to protect US health workers who oppose abortion

WASHINGTON - US officials on Thursday announced the creation of a new office to protect the religious rights of medical providers who refuse to perform procedures they say are against their beliefs, such as abortion.

The office, part of the Department of Health and Human Services' Civil Rights division, is also aimed at supporting health care professionals who oppose procedures such as gender reassignment operations.

President Donald Trump "promised the American people that his administration would vigorously uphold the rights of conscience and religious freedom. That promise is being kept today," said acting HHS Secretary Eric Hargan, as he announced the new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division.

Groups that support abortion and the rights of sexual minorities fear this could result in discrimination in access to medical treatment.

"No one should be denied health care — including safe, legal abortion — because of their health provider's beliefs," said Planned Parenthood, which provides legal abortions.

"Trans people already face obstacles to getting care," the non-profit group said in a statement.

The new government office was announced on the eve of Friday's "March for Life," an annual rally in Washington that attracts abortion opponents from across the country.

Trump will address the marchers via video link, the White House said Wednesday.

The March for Life marks an anniversary which infuriates its participants -- the Supreme Court's historic ruling on "Roe v. Wade," which legalized abortion across the United States in 1973.

seb/ch/ska

© Agence France-Presse