PAL cancels 13 flights amid typhoon Nina

MANILA — Philippine Airlines has cancelled 3 international and 10 domestic flights due on Sunday, Christmas Day, because of typhoon Nina.

The cancelled domestic flights are:

- PR2925 Manila to Legaspi

- PR2926 Legaspi to Manila

- PR2265 Manila to Naga

- PR2266 Naga to Manila

- PR2261 Manila to Naga

- PR2262 Naga to Manila

- PR2071 Manila to Calbayog

- PR2072 Calbayog to Manila

- PR2079 Manila to Catarman

- PR2080 Catarman to Manila

The cancelled international flights are PR469 (Incheon to Manila) and PR510 (Singapore to Manila).

Replacement flights have been scheduled for Monday: PR5469 (Incheon to Manila) and PR5510 (Singapore to Manila).

Flight PR423 (Haneda to Manila) scheduled on Monday will be replaced by PR5423 on the same day.

According to a statement by PAL, passengers have the option to rebook without penalty or charges within 30 days from the original flight date or avail of the full ticket refund.

For inquiries, PAL encourages its clients to contact 855-8888, visit a PAL ticketing office or travel agent, or go to philippineairlines.com