SC wraps up oral arguments on Mindanao martial law extension

MANILA - The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded oral arguments on petitions challenging the constitutionality of the extension of martial law in Mindanao following successive sessions.

Oral arguments on four petitions opposing the year-long extension of martial rule ended past 6 p.m. Wednesday following six hours of interpellations.

During the second session, the court granted Solicitor General Jose Calida's request to have until Jan. 24 to submit government's memorandum on the case, which would wrap up the state's arguments in defense of the declaration.

"Thank you, your Honor. We have sleepless nights already," Calida told the court.

The court heard four petitions filed by a group of opposition lawmakers led by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of the Representatives, former Commission on Human Rights chairperson Etta Rosales, and former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Christian Monsod.

During the first round of oral arguments, petitioners argued on the lack of factual basis of the extension of military rule in Mindanao for another year, citing the absence of actual firefights in southern Philippines.

"To imply that martial law with its extraordinary powers is a benign solution to our problems is a misrepresentation that has a conditioning effect on our people to accept authoritarianism until it’s too late to stop, and this should not be allowed to happen," Monsod told the court.

Calida, meanwhile, defended the government's decision, saying there is “an ongoing rebellion in Mindanao” and that petitioners cannot dispute the assessment of state forces that public safety requires the extension of martial rule.

"None of the petitioners can rightfully dispute the security assessment made by the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the PNP (Philippine National Police) showing that there is still rebellion in Mindanao and that public safety requires the extension of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus," he said.

Calida also said President Rodrigo Duterte is open to lifting martial law in Mindanao once rebellion on the island has been quelled.

Duterte had cited remaining security threats in Mindanao in seeking another extension of martial law despite the end of hostilities in Marawi City in October.

He had initially declared a 60-day military rule over all of Mindanao when firefights erupted between state troops and Islamic State-linked terrorists in the Islamic city on May 23, 2017.

The Supreme Court upheld this declaration in July, when its legality was questioned.

In December, Congress approved Duterte's request to extend martial law in Mindanao for another year to give security forces time to resolve security threats.