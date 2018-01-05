Duterte accepts son Paolo’s resignation

Malacañang's acceptance letter of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte's resignation. Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - (UPDATE) President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of his son Paolo Duterte as vice-mayor of Davao City, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed to ABS-CBN News Friday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in a letter on Friday informed the younger Duterte of the President's decision.

"On behalf of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, this is to inform you that your resignation is hereby accepted, effective immediately," the letter reads.

The young Duterte resigned as vice-mayor on Dec. 25 2017, citing "delicadeza" due to "recent unfortunate events." The President had said his eldest son informed him about the resignation on the same day.

The vice-mayor had feuded on social media with his daughter Isabelle, while fierce administration critic Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV earlier implicated him in illegal drug smuggling.

Paolo Duterte cited both incidents in his resignation statement.

"When I was growing up, my parents never failed to remind us of the value of the time honored principle of delicadeza and this is one of those instances in my life that I need to protect my honor and that of my children," he said.

The resignation of a vice-mayor is only deemed effective upon the President's acceptance and considered accepted if not acted upon within 15 working days, according to the Local Government Code of 1991.