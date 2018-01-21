Screen Actors Guild awards is all about women

A scene from 'Lady Bird,' which has three shots at a SAG statuette.

LOS ANGELES -- Women and their stories are likely to dominate the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday in the second big Hollywood ceremony this year that aims to transform the sexual misconduct scandal sweeping the United States into a celebration of female empowerment.

The annual show in Los Angeles, celebrating acting achievements in film and television, will be a female-powered affair, with women presenting all 13 of the awards.

The gala dinner will also be hosted by a woman -- Kristen Bell, star of "The Good Place" TV comedy -- and films by and about women are expected to fare well.

"We are acknowledging the year of the woman," said Kathy Connell, executive director of the ceremony, which takes place a day after hundreds of thousands of women turned out for marches throughout the United States.

Accusations of sexual misconduct have forced dozens of powerful men in Hollywood and beyond to step down, be fired or dropped from creative projects.

James Franco and Aziz Ansari, both under the spotlight because of accusations of impropriety, were seen as front-runners for SAG awards two weeks ago, but it was not clear whether they will attend Sunday's ceremony.

Franco, a best actor nominee for A24 studio's indie cult comedy homage "The Disaster Artist," has kept a low profile since he said allegations against him by five women were "not accurate."

Ansari, thought to be a front-runner for his Netflix comedy series "Master of None," made headlines after a woman described feeling violated following an awkward date last year. Ansari said he believed their sexual activity was consensual.

While women are not expected to turn out dressed in black en masse for the SAG awards, as they did at the January 7 Golden Globes, many of the movies and TV shows up for honors have strong female points of view.

Fox Searchlight's dark comedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," about a furious woman seeking vengeance on male law enforcement officers for the rape and murder of her daughter, has a leading four nods, including the top prize of best cast ensemble.

A24's mother-daughter comedy "Lady Bird" has three shots at a SAG statuette: best ensemble and for actresses Saiorse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

Netflix's World War II racial drama "Mudbound," directed and written by a woman, and starring Carey Mulligan and Mary J. Blige, is also in the mix.

The SAG awards are indicators of likely Oscar success because actors form the largest group of voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

SAG also hands out awards for television, with "Big Little Lies," female wrestling drama "Glow," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Crown" and women's prison series "Orange is the New Black" all competing.

Following is a list of key nominations:

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Mudbound"

BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

BEST ACTRESS

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Milly Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Glow"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Marc Maron, "Glow"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Morgan Freeman